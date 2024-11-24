Fans Are Pointing Out A Resurfaced Liam Payne Tweet About His Funeral As Mourners Recently Paid Their Respects

Over a month after the passing of singer and songwriter Liam Payne at 31, much of the public continues to mourn him. A number of tributes have poured in through social media, with others expressing their condolences in other ways. More recently, people gathered to pay their respects to Payne during a formal funeral service. Around that same time, a social media post from the late performer began to make the rounds again. The message in question relates to Payne’s homegoing arrangements.

Liam Payne’s funeral was held this past Wednesday, November 20, in southeast London, where friends, family and more assembled. Among those in attendance were his One Direction bandmates, Simon Cowell (who signed the group years ago), talk show host James Corden and more. According to insiders, the service was incredibly “emotional” and included a choir that sang in tribute to the deceased singer.

While those closest to the “For You” performer paid their respects, fans online continued to do the same. In the process, they also began to prop up a message that was shared by the pop star well over a decade ago. The brief post, which is on X , featured a query that the 1D alum asked of his fanbase:

If I died would you come to ma funeral...?

A fresh round of reactions have since hit the post, with some expressing sadness now that the X Factor alum’s funeral has now actually been held. You can check out some of the reactions below:

They were they Payno🥹💔 - @Amaaa7n

Yes love, everyone did, you are loved. Love you and miss you badly. - @ix1Dxaf

This hurts more than you'll ever know. You should still be here 😞🥺🤍🕊 - @_cookiedoe

They did 😭 - @nishajg

Today is your funeral and the sky is brighter than ever, of course I would go to your funeral, but not now, it is not the time, you are with your family and I respect that. - @dependingXloui

On October 16, Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling off the third-floor balcony of a hotel. It was later reported that, at the time, he had benzodiazepine, crack cocaine and pink cocaine in his system . After the fact, a hotel guest recalled seeing Payne in the lobby and alleged that he “was causing a disturbance” and had to be escorted back to his room multiple times. Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also with him in Argentina before leaving to return to Florida. Cassidy claimed that the entertainer’s drug use made the trip difficult and that she ultimately made the decision to leave, because the excursion felt like a “hostage situation.”

Federal investigators are still looking into the circumstances behind the star’s death. As of right now, there are three people of interest who have been charged with abandonment leading to death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics. One of those individuals is 24-year-old waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, and he was recently interviewed about his interactions with the “Sunshine” singer. Paiz admitted that he did meet up with the performer multiple times and did drugs with him but said that he did not give or sell drugs to him.

The legal nature of this matter aside, celebrities have found different ways to honor Liam Payne. Shortly after his passing, the surviving One Direction members shared statements , each sharing their recollections of their late bandmate. Simon Cowell penned an emotional message as well, as he reflected on what it was like watching Payne come into his own as a singer and as a man. Shawn Mendes also paused a concert as a way of memorializing Payne, while 1D’s Zayn Malik recently honored his longtime friend during his own tour stop.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As much of the public continues to grapple with Liam Payne’s death, it may now seem eerie that he penned a message years ago regarding his funeral. The fact that it’s gaining so much traction and garnering sweet reactions, though, truly exemplifies just how beloved the singer was. We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Payne during this time.