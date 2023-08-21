Kim Kardashian's Getting Called Out For Weird Photo Edits On Her Latest Post, And Fans Aren't Holding Back

When you’ve got a social media following in the hundreds of millions, a lot of intention has to go into the photos you put out there. Kim Kardashian is well-known for the curation she does on her famous selfies, especially when it comes to the edits, and fans have become accustomed to snuffing out her Photoshop fails . Often the alterations that the reality star makes to her body result in a slightly unnatural look, and that was definitely what fans latched onto with her latest post. A recent bathroom selfie had her followers doing a double take, and they didn’t hold back in the comments.

That’s right, even a selfie in the bathroom mirror was worthy of a good Kim Kardashian touch-up, as the SKIMS designer posted a couple of photos that appeared to be taken in the lavatory of her private jet. Check out the pics first, then we’ll get to the fan feedback:

The extreme curvature of her hip seems to indicate that the photos got the Photoshop treatment, and that maybe Kim Kardashian took a little more off the side than was necessary (not that any of it was actually necessary). Her critics didn’t hold back, either, hilariously noting that her look was:

Lowkey giving Randall Boggs🦎 😂 – margotfarren

It’s giving bonsai tree. – carterhai

It’s giving centaur. – los.angelenos

It’s giving scoliosis. – mariziva

I am slayed at how true each one of those individual comments is. The editing Kim Kardashian seems to have done on the photo is a bit extreme, but perhaps she’s channeling the paranormal vibes from her upcoming appearance on American Horror Story: Delicate . Or maybe something extraterrestrial has been amiss the whole time? One commenter questioned:

Aliens are among us?

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner got called out recently for her own extraterrestrial-esque Photoshop fail , so maybe this fan was on to something? The truth is out there…

All alien talk aside, the amusing comments continued, with one fan saying Kim Kardashian nailed it, if strange was what she was going for:

Looks extremely unnatural. So if that’s what ur going for then u ate fr – chelsealeigh3317

This gave me a jump scare 😵‍💫 what is that freakish hip situation? – sandiparkerartist

Why does she look bent – joannaskelton14

This is far from the first time Kim Kardashian has been caught in a funny Photoshop fail (and it likely won’t be the last). A nude bikini pic that she posted earlier this year drew criticism for her editing skills, with plenty asking in the comments why she couldn’t just post a photo of her natural body.

The question of “why” also came up after she was accused of editing her trapezius muscles out of a swimming pool photo, and again when she deleted a bikini photo after fans noticed that she’d altered her calves to look unnaturally tiny.