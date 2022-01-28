Fatal Attraction: What We Know About Paramount+’s Upcoming TV Show

There was once a time where TV adaptations of popular movies were looked at with deep skepticism, often because they sometimes ended up as cheap versions or knockoffs of the original source material. Some, like M.A.S.H. and In The Heat of the Night, lived up to the lofty expectations from audiences, but many others did not. Soon, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription will soon get to see if the forthcoming Fatal Attraction TV show will live up to the Academy Award-winning 1987 psychological thriller of the same name.

If this is the first you are hearing about the Fatal Attraction TV show, worry not because we have a decent amount of information on the streaming series from the actors who will be taking over the roles made famous by Glenn Close and Michael Douglas to what we can expect to see from the show when it makes its eventual debut.

(Image credit: Peacock; Hulu)

The Fatal Attraction Cast Includes Joshua Jackson And Lizzy Caplan

When Fatal Attraction came out in theaters in 1987, it quickly became not only one of the best Glenn Close movies, but also one of the most intense cinematic experiences of all time. But instead of Close’s Alex Forrest terrorizing Michael Douglas’ Dan Gallagher this time around, it will be Lizzy Caplan obsessing over Joshua Jackson’s version of the character over the course of streaming series, as Paramount+ announced in January 2022.

And even though not a lot has been revealed about the characters or who will be joining them on Fatal Attraction, Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson have each found success with psychological thrillers as of late with Caplan portraying a different version of Annie Wilkes on the second season of Hulu’s Castle Rock and Joshua Jackson received praise for his take on Christopher Duntsch in Peacock’s Dr. Death.



(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Fatal Attraction TV Show Will Reimagine The Events Of The Original Movie Through A Modern Lens

In January 2022, when announcing the casting of Joshua Jackson in of the show’s lead roles, Paramount+ revealed that the upcoming series will be a reimagining of the original Fatal Attraction film but that it will explore the various themes of the movie like love, marriage, and infidelity “through the lens of modern attitudes” when it comes to the depiction of strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

These statements don’t give too much away about the scope and tone of the show but maybe it will have a more delicate touch than that of the original Fatal Attraction and the ending Glenn Close didn’t like.



(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Alexandra Cunningham Is Serving As Both Writer And Showrunner Of Fatal Attraction

The Paramount+ Fatal Attraction TV show is being spearheaded by Alexandra Cunningham who is serving as the series’ showrunner and executive producer in addition to co-writing the series alongside Kevin J. Hynes. Cunningham, whose writing credits include NYPD Blue, Bates Motel, and Desperate Housewives, created the Bravo drama series Dirty John before turning her attention to the upcoming psychological thriller. Hynes previously wrote and served as an executive producer on shows like Perry Mason, Dirty John, and Scorpion.

There has not been any word on who will be directing Fatal Attraction or how many episodes will be included in the series, but hopefully we'll hear more about that in the near future.



(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Fatal Attraction TV Show Will Have A ‘Strong And Nuanced’ Point Of View

If you watch Fatal Attraction in 2022, certain aspects of the movie probably won’t sit as well with you as they did upon its release 35 years ago, specifically when it comes to the treatment of the film’s female characters. That appears to be something the new Paramount+ streaming series plans to address. In a statement from President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series Nicole Clemens (via Variety) touched on what showrunner Alexandra Cunningham will bring to the table, saying:

Alexandra [Cunningham] brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze. Partnered with Kevin [J. Hynes], they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.



Exactly how the Fatal Attraction creative team plans on offering a different perspective to the story (or possibly an alternate ending) and what changes will be made remains to be seen, but considering the track record of those involved, we should be in for something a little different than before.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Fatal Attraction Is Just One Classic Movie Being Adapted For TV At Paramount+

Paramount+ has a great track record when it comes to original series, and it looks like that will continue for the foreseeable future thanks in part to Fatal Attraction and other series being adapted from classic Paramount Pictures movies. In February 2021, Variety reported that there were multiple projects in the works at the streaming service including shows based on Love Story, The Italian Job, Flashdance, and The Parallax View. Each of these series are in various stages of development ranging from the early planning stages to script to series orders for a few of them.

On top of those shows, Paramount+ has also given the greenlight to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel series based on the beloved 1978 musical, but don’t expect to see John Travolta’s Danny Zuko singing about his “Grease Lightning.” And then there’s The Offer, about the making of The Godfather which lands on the streamer in April.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The New Paramount+ Show Isn’t The First Attempt At Adapting Fatal Attraction

The Fatal Attraction series has a lot of momentum building behind it at Paramount+, but this isn’t the first time the iconic thriller has had a planned TV adaptation. There was previously an attempt to transition the movie to the small screen over at Fox in 2015, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was eventually called off in 2017. Per the THR report, the project faced a lot of obstacles including trouble finding a lead actress to the title itself, which was reportedly at one point being called Obsession.

There was a script written by Mad Men writers Maria and Andre Jacquemetton, but nothing came of it and the series was called off before it could gain much ground in development.

And though we don’t yet know when the Fatal Attraction TV show will debut on Paramount+, hopefully we'll be getting more details about the show in the near future. In the meantime, check out our schedule of all the new and retuning TV shows coming your way throughout 2022.