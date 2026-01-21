Michelle Randolph Has An Idea For A Landman And Yellowstone Crossover That I Need To See Happen

As someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about the Dutton family tree and watching Taylor Sheridan shows with my Paramount+ subscription , I often wonder how all these shows could crossover. Obviously, it’s unlikely for programs like Yellowstone and Landman to do that. However, it’s fun to think about, and after hearing Michelle Randolph’s idea for how it could happen, I need it to.

Now that Landman’s second season has ended on the 2026 TV schedule , and considering that we know Season 3 is coming , I’m curious about who will be in it. I doubt any Yellowstone characters would appear; however, it’s hard not to fantasize about the possibility, especially after hearing the idea Randolph has for a crossover:

I haven't met Kelly Reilly, but I want to so bad, and I think it would be really cool if there was some sort of crossover there. Can you imagine?

Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris in Landman, shared this idea with The Movie Podcast , and I love it so much. Seeing Beth Dutton in this world of oil and high drama would be so entertaining, and I’d personally love to see her go toe-to-toe with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy.

However, I’d also love to watch her face off (or possibly work with) Kayla Wallace’s lawyer, Rebecca. They’re both outspoken and tough as nails, and it makes sense to me to pair them together. To that point, Wallace shared her take on Randolph’s crossover dream involving Kelly Reilly, saying:

I second that. I wanna say that [Beth would] win. She's such a force of a character that I feel like if we went toe-to-toe, she'd win. But maybe that's Kayla talking and not Rebecca talking. That would be really cool. I fully support that idea.

I also fully support this idea, and I’d really like to see it happen.

While we’re on things I’d like to see happen, the co-creator of Landman told me he’d love to get Tim McGraw and Faith Hill into his show too, seeing as their 1883 co-star Sam Elliott joined the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama in Season 2. So, there’s a lot of potential for Yellowstone crossover to continue as this oil drama continues, whether it be with actors or the characters they played, and I desperately need it.

I don’t think it’s totally impossible either. As I said, Sam Elliott came over to play Tommy’s dad TL in Landman after his run on 1883. Plus, Michelle Randolph, herself, has two roles in the Sheridan-verse as she plays Ainsley on Landman and Elizabeth on the other Yellowstone prequel, 1923. So, I don’t think it’s far-fetched for another A-lister from one of Taylor Sheridan’s shows to pop up in oil drama.

However, I can’t shake this Beth Dutton dream. She really would fit right into the fast-talking and abrasive world of Landman. Plus, Kelly Reilly is a force to be reckoned with as an actor, and to witness her performing alongside that cast would be iconic.