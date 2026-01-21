Michelle Randolph Has An Idea For A Landman And Yellowstone Crossover That I Need To See Happen
Sign me up!
As someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about the Dutton family tree and watching Taylor Sheridan shows with my Paramount+ subscription, I often wonder how all these shows could crossover. Obviously, it’s unlikely for programs like Yellowstone and Landman to do that. However, it’s fun to think about, and after hearing Michelle Randolph’s idea for how it could happen, I need it to.
Now that Landman’s second season has ended on the 2026 TV schedule, and considering that we know Season 3 is coming, I’m curious about who will be in it. I doubt any Yellowstone characters would appear; however, it’s hard not to fantasize about the possibility, especially after hearing the idea Randolph has for a crossover:
Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris in Landman, shared this idea with The Movie Podcast, and I love it so much. Seeing Beth Dutton in this world of oil and high drama would be so entertaining, and I’d personally love to see her go toe-to-toe with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy.
However, I’d also love to watch her face off (or possibly work with) Kayla Wallace’s lawyer, Rebecca. They’re both outspoken and tough as nails, and it makes sense to me to pair them together. To that point, Wallace shared her take on Randolph’s crossover dream involving Kelly Reilly, saying:
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes the various shows Taylor Sheridan has worked on, like Landman and 1923.
I also fully support this idea, and I’d really like to see it happen.
While we’re on things I’d like to see happen, the co-creator of Landman told me he’d love to get Tim McGraw and Faith Hill into his show too, seeing as their 1883 co-star Sam Elliott joined the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama in Season 2. So, there’s a lot of potential for Yellowstone crossover to continue as this oil drama continues, whether it be with actors or the characters they played, and I desperately need it.
I don’t think it’s totally impossible either. As I said, Sam Elliott came over to play Tommy’s dad TL in Landman after his run on 1883. Plus, Michelle Randolph, herself, has two roles in the Sheridan-verse as she plays Ainsley on Landman and Elizabeth on the other Yellowstone prequel, 1923. So, I don’t think it’s far-fetched for another A-lister from one of Taylor Sheridan’s shows to pop up in oil drama.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, I can’t shake this Beth Dutton dream. She really would fit right into the fast-talking and abrasive world of Landman. Plus, Kelly Reilly is a force to be reckoned with as an actor, and to witness her performing alongside that cast would be iconic.
I do fear it’s unlikely, though. At the moment, she’s working on the Rip and Beth spinoff, which will see her and Cole Hauser return to their Yellowstone characters in a new series. Meanwhile, Landman Season 3 is also in the works. However, never say never. Dreams come true sometimes, and maybe someday we could see Beth Dutton or Kelly Reilly as another character in the world of the Norris family.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.