The Red, White, And Royal Blue Trailer Has Fans Feeling All Sorts Of Ways About The Viral Book Adaptation

My friends, the day has finally arrived! We officially have a trailer for the highly anticipated adaption of Red, White, & Royal Blue . The project on the 2023 film schedule is based on the insanely popular BookTok hit of the same name by Casey McQuiston, and we've been waiting a while for it. Now, that we have our first look, fans are obviously feeling all sorts of ways about the beloved story of Alex and Henry.

For those unfamiliar with this movie, it stars Nicholas Galitzine, who was in the Netflix hit Purple Hearts , as Prince Henry, and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who you might recognize from The Kissing Booth 3 , as First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz. Alex and Henry are both kids of world leaders, and they run in similar social circles. When they are forced to act like friends, they realize they actually like each other romantically, and so begins a lovely, steamy and heartfelt love story.

While we knew this trailer was coming, many fans still weren’t ready for all the goodness that’s packed into Red, White & Royal Blue's first big look. For example, @royalbIue posted:

I KNOW WE ASKED BUT I WAS NOT READY #RWRBMovie

I must admit, I could relate to the level of enthusiasm in a lot of these posts. There is a lot of love for Alex and Henry, and fans were elated to see them together on screen for the first time. For example, @cahoticguitar grabbed a few of their favorite screenshots and retweeted the trailer, posting:

I LOVE MY BOYS I LOVE MY BOYS I LOVE MY BOYS#RWRBMovie

Other fans of the book also noted how this trailer has gotten casual viewers excited about the movie too. For example, @geminiiomega wrote:

you know it’s a good trailer when people who have no idea what rwrb is are gasping and asking where they can get the book. this will be a world take over. this will make history. #RWRBMovie

There was also a lot of love and emotions rattling around the internet for the number of scenes in the trailer that were directly pulled from the book. One of the major points of conversation was around Alex and Henry’s first kiss, which literally looks exactly like the book’s description of the moment. While there were many posts about it, @HRHFS0TUS captured the collective energy perfectly, by posting:

matthew pulled the nye kiss straight from the book and i ADORE him for it #RWRBMovie

Along with all these glorious tweets about RWRB, fans also took to the comments on the trailer’s TikTok to show their excitement.

As the movie has started its promotional run, the actor’s chemistry has been questioned by some, like tellthebeees on TikTok . However, the fans on this platform made sure to point out just how electric Galitzine and Zakhar Perez are together.

THE CHEMISTRY IS 100% THERE -enamorada de aaron warner

People who said they had no chemistry take be silent now. This looks great! -Cal

There was also an outpouring of enthusiasm in the TikTok trailer’s comments, as some people posted:

*muffled screaming and kicking* -Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

IM ACTUALLY SOBBING IM SO EXCITED. I AM MUCH MORE CONVINCED THISLL BE GOOD NOW, I LOVE HENRY -Beeees??????

I just watched The trailer like 4 times already and i’m even more excited to see this movie ahhhhh!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Rebekka Edits

I’m right there with them. As a massive fan of the book, when I saw this trailer I was kicking my feet around with excitement and smiling from ear to ear. This story is so joyful, hilarious and sexy, and it’s going to be so much fun to finally see it on screen.