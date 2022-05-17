Following Brooklyn Nine-Nine Ending, Stephanie Beatriz Has Found Her Next Big TV Role

Following her lead voice role in Disney’s Encanto and supporting vocal roles in a slew of awesome series — Central Park and Bob's Burgers forever — Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet Stephanie Beatriz is set to return to the small screen for more live-action fun. The actress is set to star in the new Peacock series Twisted Metal alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie.

Twisted Metal will be a live-action adaptation of the classic PlayStation game series. The half-hour high-octane action-comedy (all these hyphens) follows a “motor-mouthed outsider” who is offered a better life on the condition that he successfully delivers a mysterious package, which definitely isn't as easy-peasy as it sounds. Getting help from a trigger-happy car thief, Anthony Mackie's character has to face obstacles, like a deranged clown driving an ice cream truck, in order to cross the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Within this vehicularly focused storyline, Stephanie Beatriz will play the character, “Quiet,” and based on the character description, it sounds like the perfect part for her, or at least the perfect part for her B99 character Rosa Diaz. According to the snyopsis:

A ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

Beatriz joins previously announced series lead Anthony Mackie in his second follow-up series since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ in March 2021. (The first follow-up was the anthology series Solos on Prime Video, which dropped a month after TFATWS finale.) Mackie will portray the aptly-named John Doe, whose sole goal is survival while delivering much-needed supplies from one settlement to the next, until he gets the chance-of-a-lifetime opportunity.

Twisted Metal marks Stephanie Beatriz’s first live-action TV follow-up to Brooklyn Nine-Nine after the beloved cop comedy ended last year after eight seasons. However, she has thankfully taken on a bunch of acting jobs before, during, and after B99’s final season. Along with Encanto, Beatriz also starred in the musical movie In the Heights as Carla in 2021 and will reprise her Bob’s Burgers voice role of Chloe Barbash in the upcoming The Bob’s Burgers Movie, set to release on May 27.

On the TV side, she did six different voice roles in 2021 alone, including on The Casagrandes, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, and American Dad! She also lent her voice to The Legend of Vox Machina on Netflix earlier this year as Lady Kima. Stephanie Beatriz is keeping plenty busy post-B99, and Twisted Metal will only add to the craziness.

Beatriz is the latest B99 star to land another project following the show’s end, as Melissa Fumero wrapped up a movie before the final episode even aired, with a Netflix comedy based on the last remaining Blockbuster Video store coming to the streamer soon. Meanwhile, Terry Crews has been holding out hope for a revival of some sort to premiere on Peacock. With more and more stars taking on different roles, that may be a bit hard, at least in the nearest of futures.

Anthony Mackie will also executive produce Twisted Metal for Make It With Gravy Productions alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman for Electric Avenue, Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato for Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, who is the Head of PlayStation Studios. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Kitao Sakurai will direct multiple episodes and also serve as an executive producer.

The Twisted Metal video game first released in late 1995 and comprises of eight video games in the series with two spin-off games. The most recent release is 2012’s Twisted Metal, which is a reboot of the franchise. Like many other adaptations, video game adaptations are either a hit or a miss, so it will be interesting to see how it turns out.

Without any further details on Twisted Metal, nor when it could debut on Peacock, we'll be waiting for more news with our feet on the accelerator. In the meantime, check out everything to know about getting a subscription on Peacock, so you’re all set for when the series comes out. And be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what shows to look forward to in the coming months.