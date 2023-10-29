Forget Fart Jars, OnlyFans Star Amouranth Is Selling Vaginal Yeast For A New Beer

Listen, the world is a complicated place, and there's no judgment about how people earn their living. As we're all aware, the Internet can be an eccentric space. Over the last few years, some prominent figures, such as 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto, have been making cash after finding success by creating an OnlyFans account and selling something unusual: jars filled with flatulence—yes, you read that correctly. However, a well-known Twitch and OnlyFans star may have just started the next big trend. Step aside, fart jars, because Amouranth is now offering a unique product—vaginal yeast for a new beer!

Kaitlyn Siragusa, who goes by the pseudonym Amouranth, is a prominent figure in American online entertainment. She has gained fame as an adult content creator, live streamer and also for her ASMR broadcasts on the Twitch platform. The model confirmed to Dexerto that she would be working with a Polish Brewery, which has a history of using models for this kind of product, to produce the beer. In her words:

I’m actually working with a beverage company. It’s not my own. I’m still doing that project. There’s a beer company. They’re European. They want me to send in my vaginal yeast. Like basically like pap smear myself. They want to make beer using my vaginal yeast… like the same profile, I guess.

The Order of Yoni, on the other hand, claims to utilize lactobacillus instead of yeast. The company's website provides further insights into its methodology, which includes the isolation of lactic acid bacteria. The brand follow a rigorous safety protocol to ensure the exclusive use of healthy lactobacillus bacteria. As the site puts it:

The gynaecologist collects a vaginal smear from the models. These smears are taken to a laboratory where bacteria are isolated, cleaned, then analysed and multiplied. At the end of the process, the bacteria are used to produce the pure lactic acid that goes into Yoni beer.

When it comes to the product's sales potential, Amouranth is confident it will be a lucrative venture. She continued:

It’s hilarious. People will buy it for sure. I don’t know if they’ll actually drink it, I mean, they’ll probably drink it.

I mean, you definitely have to appreciate the level of hustle on display here, am I right? While this story sounds like something pulled straight from a parody account, this is by no means the weirdest thing online personalities have tried to sell.

For instance, Farrah Abraham first gained fame as a star on MTV's Teen Mom in the mid-2000s. She diversified her brand through various means, including additional TV appearances and a stint within the adult film world. She famously filmed a scene with James Deen and became one of the many reality stars who have signed on for explicit content by joining OnlyFans during the pandemic. Within this platform, she's reportedly ventured into unconventional content, with one of those being selling her own poop . That was an idea Abraham got after hearing about the 90 Day Fiancé star who previously farted in jars . Now, selling fart jars and vaginal beer doesn’t sound so strange, huh? While it remains to be seen just how fruitful the latter enterprise seems to be here's wishing Amouranth the best