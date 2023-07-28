15 Great True Crime Movies And TV Shows On Hulu

There is something for fans of true crime to enjoy from just about every streaming platform you can think of. For instance, those with a Hulu subscription alone have access to a vast amount of movies, TV shows, and documentaries that shed light on some of the darkest cases in history. The following are some our picks for Hulu’s best movies and TV shows related to the subject of true crime.

The Act (2019)

A young girl (Joey King) suspects that the illness that has controlled her life is one of many manipulative lies crafted by her mother (Patricia Arquette).

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: King received an Emmy nomination and Arquette won for their performances in The Act — an eight-episode dramatization of the horrifying circumstances that led Gypsy Rose Blanchard to murder.

American Crime Story (2016-Present)

The trial of O.J. Simpson, the murder of Gianni Versace, and President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky are the cases depicted in this anthology series.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: One of the most acclaimed TV shows produced by Ryan Murphy is American Horror Story, which has earned Emmys for its brilliantly acted, in-depth retellings of some very famous, deadly, and scandalous stories.

Bernie (2011)

A mortician’s (Jack Black) friendship with a mean, wealthy widow (Shirley MacLaine) takes a dark turn.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Also featuring one of Matthew McConaughey’s most underrated performances, director Richard Linklater’s quasi-mockumentary-style film, Bernie, offers a quirky take on the very strange true story of Bernie Tiede and Marjorie Nugent.

Beyond The Headlines: The Gabby Petito Story (2022)

A chronicle of the young social media influencer’s life and the road trip that ended when she was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: This special edition of Lifetime’s series of one-hour true crime documentaries, Beyond the Headlines, focuses on the murder of Gabby Petito — the shocking case that captivated the country.

Boston Strangler (2023)

A reporter (Keira Knightley) figures out the link between a series of brutal murders in 1960s Massachusetts.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Knightley gives one of her best performances leading the Boston Strangler cast as Boston Record American reporter Loretta McLaughlin, who overcame sexist prejudices to become the first journalist to break the story of the titular, notorious serial killer.

Candy (2022)

A moment of passion drives a suburban housewife (Jessica Biel) to do the unthinkable in 1980.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: As Candy Montgomery — who was convicted of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, played by Melanie Lynskey — Biel leads the Candy cast in this five-part Hulu-exclusive miniseries.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (2017)

An in-depth look at the investigation of the murder of Caylee Anthony, whose mother, Casey, was tried, but never convicted of the crime.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Featuring interviews with Caylee’s relatives, Investigation Discovery’s record-breaking three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, goes deep into the details surrounding one of the most shocking and controversial murder cases in recent memory.

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

The story of how Miami became the epicenter of America’s cocaine epidemic in the 1970s and 1980s.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Law enforcement officials, journalists, and the criminals at the center of the Miami drug trade give their first hand accounts of the business in director Billy Corben’s acclaimed documentary, Cocaine Cowboys, which inspired a follow-up and an edited re-release also available on Hulu.

Cold Case Files (1999-Present)

Skilled investigators attempt to the get to the bottom of crimes that would long go unsolved.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Fans of the scripted crime procedural Cold Case will surely be interested in Cold Case Files — a docuseries that covers the same basic subject, with the exception that the stories are true.

The First 48 (2004-Present)

The initial two days of a crime scene investigation are caught on tape.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Based on the principal that the first 48 hours of a criminal investigation are an especially critical time in the process, this docuseries offers a first-hand account of what happens during that period in multiple cases, all caught on camera.

The Killer Speaks (2012-2014)

Convicted murderers discuss on camera, in vivid detail, the violent crimes that put them behind bars.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: For anyone who has ever been curious what goes on in the minds of people who have committed murder, The Killer Speaks — a docuseries similar to the Netflix original true crime series, I Am A Killer — is a perfect avenue into that topic.

Truth And Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost (2018)

An inside look at the goings-on of the Jonestown settlement, which was the sight of a mass suicide of a more than 900 cult followers in 1978.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Released 40 years after the tragic event that ensured its infamy, Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost is a special ABC News report that offers insight into the People’s Temple cult — which also dabbled in cannibalism — and features interviews with the sons of its leader, Jim Jones.

Under The Banner Of Heaven (2022)

A devoutly religious detective (Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield) suffers a crisis of faith while investigating a crime committed by two fundamentalist members of the Mormon church.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Garfield gives an Emmy-nominated performance in one of the best true crime shows of 2022: creator Dustin Lance Black’s seven-part, FX-exclusive adaptation of Under the Banner of Heaven — Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction book detailing the investigation of Ron and Dan Lafferty’s horrifying crime.

Unsolved Mysteries (1987-2010)

First-hand testimonies and reenactments paint a portrait of many disturbing and bizarre cases that continue to baffle experts to this day.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Before it was rebooted by Netflix in 2020, the most memorable episodes of Unsolved Mysteries were hosted by Academy Award nominee Robert Stack — many of which are available now on Hulu.

Untouchable: The Inside Story Of The Harvey Weinstein Scandal (2018)

The story of how Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s years of sexual assault went undiscussed for a long time, as told by his peers and victims.

Why it is one of the best true crime titles on Hulu: Before this story was dramatized from the perspective of the journalists who broke the story in 2022’s She Said, director Ursula Macfarlane’s Hulu original documentary, Untouchable, gave a voice to Weinstein’s former colleagues and accusers in first-hand interviews.

These are only a handful of the great true crime movies and TV shows we found on Hulu. Maybe, once you have finished this binge, you can do some investigating of our own and see what other mysteries catch your eye.