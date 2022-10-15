Fans Thought They Might Have Figured Out What Kylie Jenner Changed Wolf's Name To, But Not So Fast

It’s been more than eight months since Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott welcomed their son, then named Wolf Webster, into the world. (They also reportedly gave him the middle name Jacques, Travis Scott’s real birth name.) Then, they changed their minds; in fact, in March, more than a month after the little one’s birth, Jenner announced she’d changed her kids name . There have been a lot of updates since, but nary a peep from The Kardashians star about his real name, leading some fans to do some sleuthing.

In the time since, the reality star and alleged billionaire has said Wolf’s name has not been legally changed yet. She revealed in June of 2022 that she and Travis Scott hadn’t announced the name change because they hadn’t legally taken the plunge. In fact, she said at the time they just weren’t ready to reveal Baby #2’s real name yet, and that has continued into the fall months.

Of course, it hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation. Fans have speculated everything from the aforementioned Jacques to the idea that “Coconut” could be the little one’s name. I’ll just leave that one to marinate. Meanwhile, another online rumor indicated that Mason Disick might have accidentally name dropped the baby as “Knight Webster.”

Why Fans Thought This Time They Might Have Figured Out Baby Wolf Webster’s Real Name

In the latest in this speculation saga, an online theory ran around speculating the kid’s name could be none other than “Kristan.” The theory follows that Kris Jenner filed a trademark for a kid’s clothing line called “Kristan.” That clothing line was trademarked back in May with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.

Previous trademarks had been filed, for example, for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream after her birth in 2019. So given the new trademark was literally "Kristan Wolfe Enterprises" fans felt they had put two and two together and come up with a solution that would make sense, and might even be cute given the Kardashian clan has plenty of K names in the family already.

This would have been a neat and tidy answer, only it apparently wasn't to be.

What's Really Going On With Kristan Wolfe Enterprises?

According to a report over at The Sun, it was actually Heraldo Farrell who filed the trademark for "Kristan Wolfe Enterprises" and not Kris Jenner or any other members of the Kardashian clan. To note, Kris Jenner did file a trademark for "Kristan," which she allegedly plans to use to sell a line of caftans, an on-brand move for The Kardashians star given caftans are a frequent wardrobe choice. But that's decidedly not the same trademark as "Kristan Wolfe Enterprises," which is another thing entirely.

Ergo "Kristan" is likely just a combo of Kris Jenner's name and the word "caftan" and not a hint about Kylie's baby name. It's also worth noting Kristen is actually already Kylie's middle name. She could always name the baby after herself, of course, but in this case, it doesn't mean she did.

To note, Jenner has already filed several trademarks for her daughter Stormi, whom she also shares with Travis Scott. Details previously revealed it was Scott who came up with the name Stormi, and in the case of Wolf's rename, Kylie also said her partner was playing around with other options. Eventually, someone will sleuth the baby name out. Needless to say, whatever the couple ends up naming the kid should be memorable, at least if Stormi, the names of Kim Kardashian's kids, Dream and True are any indication.