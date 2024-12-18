Wait, Did Justin Bieber Send Ex-Partner Selena Gomez A Secret Message After Her Engagement Announcement? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Selena Gomez has been engulfed in sheer bliss lately, as the 32-year-old multihyphenate recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. Various fans have showered the couple with love since they shared the news, and a number of celebrities have done the same. A person who’s seemingly remained mum, however, is Justin Bieber, who famously dated Gomez years ago. Now, social media users are under the impression that Bieber sent his ex a secret message after her engagement, and there’s a specific reason for that.

The 30-year-old “Love Yourself” singer is married to Hailey Bieber, with whom he shares a child. Earlier this week, the Grammy winner shared a photo from his and his wife’s trip to Costa Rica. That snapshot shows the pop star looking at the camera, while his wife kisses the side of his neck. What really seemed to stand out to users was the song he included in the post. As noted by Page Six, the star added Lizzy McAlpine’s “All My Ghosts,” which has since been removed from the post. Check out the pic:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Lizzy AcAlpine’s aforementioned tune is a sentimental track that chronicles one’s memories of being with an ex. And, in this case, the person can’t seem to stop thinking about those past exploits. Page Six reported that fans were focused on specific lines from the song, like “I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears…” Based on the comments under the post, many are indeed convinced that this is Justin Bieber’s way of reacting to his ex-girlfriend’s engagement. Check out some reactions:

Guys listen to that song well and you will know Justin is trying to give sel a message . And the last part of the song is crazy... - joj_o3893

Of course he was gonna post something now 💀 - thedivawearspradaa

He's like dam I got married had a kid but her engagement hurt like a stab in the heart. That's crazy it's all in his eyes. - jazzsiatra

But why that song - x5arah_

We know why you posted this 😂 - the.only.tofey

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began dating in December 2010 and, for the eight years that followed, they were in an on-off relationship. The two eventually broke up for good around March 2018 and, by July of that same year, Bieber had begun dating Hailey. The Biebers, who’d dated between 2015 and 2016, and were married by late 2018 and held an official ceremony in 2019. Hailey announced her pregnancy in May 2024 and, in August, the 28-year-old influencer gave birth to a baby boy.

As for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s romance with Benny Blanco, that reportedly began in the summer of 2023. Months ago, fans began to speculate whether Blanco and Selena Gomez were engaged. Those rumors only grew after Gomez followed a wedding planner on TikTok. When they announced the engagement, Gomez unveiled her massive ring and, quite frankly, the wildest (sweetest) part of the engagement was that 36-year-old Blanco proposed with a Taco Bell picnic.

Over the years, there’s been supposed drama between the Emilia Pérez star and the Biebers. A particularly much-discussed instance of that was one from 2023, in which it was assumed that Hailey and others made fun of the former child star’s eyebrows. Ultimately, eyebrowgate was settled, and both women seem to be on respectable terms, and Hailey even liked the actress’ engagement post.

It’s fair to say that the timing of Justin Bieber’s recent post is interesting. However, despite what some might believe to be evidence, it can’t be said with certainty that he was addressing Selena Gomez’s engagement in some way with that song choice. One would think that fans will be curious to see whether Bieber might share any similar social media posts amid Gomez’s nuptials.