Hayley Atwell Recharged Ahead Of Tomb Raider’s Release, And The Views Were Gorgeous

We all deserve a little treat as a way to say to ourselves, "job well done". No matter how hard, grueling or menial the task, everybody should relax and enjoy some R&R when a project has been completed. That's what fan-favorite actress Hayley Atwell did sometime after she completed work on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which is a key title on the 2024 TV schedule . Sometime before the new Netflix release dropped this month, Atwell vacationed in Croatia, and the views were absolutely breathtaking.

Hayley Atwell, best known to Marvel fans for her role as Peggy Carter, is making a splash via her voice role as Lara Croft . Ironically, she's proving to be a globe-trotter like her character, following her recent excursion Europe. She posted photos from the trip to her Instagram and, if these pics don't make you want to book a trip immediately, I don't know what will:

She tagged what she called her "beloved" Maslina Resort in Stari Grad, Croatia. The photos show the Mission: Impossible star enjoying the blue skies and equally beautiful, blue ocean. Also, I'm not sure who took those photos, but they deserve a shoutout for really capturing the beauty of the star's surroundings.

The caption that Hayley Atwell shared also suggests that she was more than enjoying herself. Needless to say, she was simply living her best life, and you love to see it.

Getting some down time and clearing the mind is a good way to prepare for a release and go into it with an open mind. I can't think of a better way to go into one than with some sweet sun, excellent waves and good friends. Of course, the Christopher Robin star also knows when to work when called upon to do so.

Those who've already seen the actress' new animated series, which dropped on October 10th, can probably attest to the starlet's talents. The story centers on the eponymous Lara Croft, as she races to stop an ex-mercenary from bringing forth the destruction of the world. Along the way, she must also rely on the help of her allies and battle with inner demons.

Some fans of the games and past movies have been on the fence about this Tomb Raider iteration. This may be because past entries have been met with very mixed reactions. However, this latest take on the beloved character and her world seems to deliver the action, humor and heart that's long been associated with the franchise.

