HGTV's Christina Hall Is Giving Kourtney Kardashian A Run For Her Money When It Comes To Holiday Decor This Halloween Season

The Kardashians are tough to out-do when it comes to over-the-top decor, from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s massive Christmas trees to Kris Jenner’s extravagant Easter parties and a balloon budget that probably exceeds my annual income. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got an early start on spooky season this year, going all-out with skulls and pumpkins to ring in Halloween. However, HGTV star Christina Hall just shared her own home transformation, and when it comes to holiday decorating, she’s proving we should never underestimate the professionals.

Christina Hall understood the assignment when she went about getting her house Halloween-ready, and I’d honestly expect nothing less from the Christina on the Coast star. For 10 years she’s been showing off her interior decorating skills on HGTV, first with now-ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flop and then on multiple shows of her own. Her Instagram Stories show that right from her front entryway, visitors to the Hall home can see they’re in for a classy yet spine-tingling experience.

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

Indeed it is a vibe, as a skeleton woman welcomes guests after they pass through the door of flying bats. Like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Christina Hall is embracing the skull theme — or rather, going for the full skeleton — as she showed off the dinner party I hope to never get an invitation to:

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

The skeletons seem to be enjoying their “deadly good dinner party,” as most of their jaws remain open, and you can practically hear the ghastly cackling. At least she didn’t turn all of their heads to be staring eyelessly at the camera with those frozen smiles.

From there, the Christina in the Country host takes us on a walk up her front drive, with an Instagram Stories video showing some ghoulish figures:

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

Ghosts lined the entire walkway, as well as giant skeletons with glowing eyes and other macabre decor. Just outside the door was a little girl demon, crawling on her stomach, and in case you hadn’t figured it out by now, Christina Hall wrote in a caption: “Half ass decor is not in my repertoire.”

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

It’s not unusual to see people go all-out for Christmas, but Halloween sometimes gets the short end of the stick, so I love to see Christina Hall and Kourtney Kardashian going big for spooky season. It’s certainly a far cry from Hall’s most recent project, as she was one of the designers on the HGTV competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge .

For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, however, this move seems fully within their gothic repertoire, and it turns out the oldest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree had a sweet reason for starting their celebration in September. Barker has been on tour with his band Blink 182, so Kourtney was sure to get her decorations up early so he’d be able to enjoy them for longer.