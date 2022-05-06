Kim Kardashian Shared Pics From Psalm's Incredible Hulk-Themed Birthday Party, And The Balloon Budget Alone Must Have Been Staggering

Nobody throws a party quite like those in the Kardashian and Jenner families! Fresh off of Kris Jenner’s over-the-top Easter party , Kim Kardashian went all out for the youngest of her and Kanye West’s brood. Psalm has a birthday coming up May 9, and, as the famous family is wont to do, they made sure the soon-to-be 3-year-old’s Incredible Hulk-themed party was, in fact, incredible and Marvel-ous. The decor featured plenty of Hulk fists — one even smashing through his cake — and a massive balloon arch that would cause trouble for anyone who Hulked out while inside.

Kim Kardashian shared plenty of photos and videos of Psalm’s big day to her Instagram Stories that showed Psalm rolling in on a purple-and-green electric four-wheeler as partygoers mixed up concoctions at a slime station and ate churros wrapped inside sleeves that had Psalm’s face Photoshopped on the Incredible Hulk’s body. Not exactly your everyday neighborhood kid party, amirite?

The green balloon arch was a force in itself, though, with hundreds of balloons of all sizes welcoming guests next to signs that read “Psalm” and “Smash!!”

(Image credit: Instagram)

I’m so curious how much The Kardashians star spent on that balloon tunnel, which featured a mirror on the inside with Hulk fists smashing through it. I’m honestly not even sure where the mirror was located in all of those balloons, but the green tunnel looked like a lot of fun for guests to immerse themselves in. (Something tells me this idea would not work as well for a Wolverine-themed party.)

On the other side of the tunnel was a huge Incredible Hulk replica next to a cityscape, and each attendee appeared to get their own chocolate fist to be Hulk-smashed with the accompanying mallet. Plus, more balloons.

(Image credit: Instagram)

A slime station allowed the attendees to create their own slime, offering a number of items to mix into it, including a couple of dozen scents with choices ranging from bubble gum to cucumber melon to campfire. There's something about a green campfire that's mildly off-putting.

And of course, the cake was a sight to witness all on its own. A huge Incredible Hulk fist punched out through the green icing, which read on the side simply, “3” and “Psalm.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

It was surely a special day for the youngest of Kimye’s children. Kanye West — who also shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, with Kim Kardashian — did not appear to be at Psalm’s birthday party, as PageSix reported he was vacationing in Tokyo with girlfriend Chaney Jones .

Hopefully this celebration went down without the drama that the former couple saw for Chicago’s 4th birthday party, which Ye claimed he was not invited to. Since ending his social media feud with his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, things seem to have been in a better place, with the former couple even attending one of Saint’s soccer games together . Davidson, meanwhile, was also not featured in any of the social media posts from Psalm’s party.

This latest extravaganza comes just weeks after Kris Jenner pulled off an epic Easter feast that featured huge chocolate eggs with each child’s name on them, overstuffed Easter baskets, gumball machines, bicycles and more. Can't wait to see how they handle Memorial Day.