Hocus Pocus 2 Actor Offers First Glimpse At A Beloved Returning Character

While Disney is known for its box office power, the studio had a few movies that failed to make money, before becoming cult classics. Case in point: 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which generations watch every year in October. A sequel is on the way for Disney+, and one Hocus Pocus 2 actor has offered the first glimpse at a beloved returning character.

When Hocus Pocus 2 was first announced, fans were thrilled to learn that the trio of Sanderson Sisters would be back. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy recently wrapped filming on the streaming project, but they won’t be the only OG’s that appear. Legendary character actor Doug Jones will also be reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. Check out his awesome makeup below,

A post shared by Hocus Pocus Guide (@hocuspocusguide) A photo posted by on

Get out your salt and look out for his head, because Billy is once again rising from the dead in Hocus Pocus 2. And Doug Jones looks pitch perfect as Winifred Sanderson’s blighted ex-boyfriend. Now the question is: how big of a role will he have in the highly anticipated sequel?

The above image comes to us from Instagram , but originated in a now-deleted post on Doug Jones’ personal Twitter . But despite it being deleted, the viral had already started circulating around various social media outlets. Because with so little information about Hocus Pocus 2 made public, moviegoers are eager for any updates. And Jones just looks awesome back as Billy.

Of course, this isn’t the first piece of Hocus Pocus 2 to make its way onto the Twittersphere. There have been a number of set videos happening throughout production, which recently wrapped. Fans have been able to get a peek at the Sanderson Sisters flying , and a new musical number sung by the one and only Bette Midler.

Still, much of Hocus Pocus remains a mystery for the time being. While Disney previously released the first look at the trio of stars in costume, not much else is known. Doug Jones is the only other returning actor confirmed to appear, although fans are hoping to see appearances from the likes of Thora Birch or Vinessa Shaw. We’ll just have to wait and see what director Anne Fletcher has up her sleeve.

Hocus Pocus 2 is just one of the many highly anticipated Disney+ movies coming down the line, to the delight of fans. The Enchanted sequel will also be released on the streaming service, with the starring cast returning. Not to mention all the TV content, like the various shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.