Tom Brady And Alix Earle Were Spotted Out In The Wild Again After He Said He Doesn’t Have Time For A Personal Life

Tons of celebrities have joined football fans in San Francisco this weekend for Super Bowl LX as it airs on the 2026 TV schedule on February 8. It’s no surprise that 48-year-old athlete-turned-broadcaster Tom Brady is present for the weekend events, but it is a bit interesting that weeks after he was seen getting flirty with 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle on New Year's Eve, the Dancing with the Stars runner-up continues to attend the same sports functions as him.

Tom Brady’s love life has been of particular interest to people since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen; however, he recently opened up about not having much time for a personal life outside of work and co-parenting. But what if he were able to mix business with a little pleasure? That’s what many are wondering after he and Alix Earle were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl events.

This past Friday night, February 6, Alix Earle and Tom Brady both attended the EA Sports Madden Bowl in San Francisco. According to the Daily Mail, they did not cross paths on the red carpet, and it’s unknown if they mingled inside the event.

One potentially interesting side note: An anonymous tip to Deuxmoi alleged that the influencer was seen Saturday morning still wearing her outfit from the previous night, giving off “walk-of-shame energy.” (Take that one with a grain of salt, though, because even if true, there’s no indication Tom Brady was involved.)

Alix Earle — who traveled to San Francisco with friends and her sister Ashtin — has been documenting her trip on TikTok, posting Saturday morning saying they had “so much fun” Friday night. She also suggested she was nursing a hangover. On Saturday, they were headed to a “day party” and then planned to go out that night.

The day party in question? That would be the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, which was also attended by … you guessed it — Tom Brady! Again, they reportedly walked the red carpet separately, and there are no reports of whether or not they hung out during the party.

The sightings of Alix Earle and the former New England Patriot come just weeks after the two allegedly crossed paths at the College Football National Championship. An insider suggested that while it wasn’t a planned meeting between them, they had been texting each other and knew they’d both be there.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ isn’t Alix Earle’s only connection to the NFL. She was previously in a two-year relationship with Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans. She announced in December that they had broken up, her post coming a little over two weeks before those New Year’s Eve viral videos that got everybody (even her dad) talking about Tom Brady.

Is there more to come in this age-gap saga? Just when we think it’s over, something always tends to pop up, so we’ll have to see if any other rumblings come from their time at Super Bowl LX. Check out how to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show, while kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs. the New England Patriots is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live with a Peacock subscription.