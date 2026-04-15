What Kevin Federline's Rep Said 'The Key Is' After Britney Spears Decided To Enter Rehab

Britney Spears has been wildly famous for a long time, and is the undisputed Princess of Pop. In addition to her career as a pop star, the public is also very interested in the ups and downs of her personal life. Case in point: after Spears was arrested for a DUI back in March, she's voluntarily heading to rehab to get back on track. And now her ex Kevin Federline's reps have issued a statement about that decision.

For years fans campaigned to #FreeBritney, and were thrilled when Spears' conservatorship finally ended. Since then she's continued to make headlines, thanks to dancing in her home and even selling her music catalogue. Britney is heading back to rehab, and Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to TMZ about that decision, offering:

Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was.

Given how little control the "Lucky" singer had in the midst of the conservatorship, fans are definitely hoping that she was the one who decided to return to rehab. It appears her arrest was a wakeup call, so hopefully she's able to get healthy and then can return home.

Article continues below

This isn't the first time that Britney's ex has gotten in on the discourse surrounding her. Kevin Federline's book made some bold accusations about her, including how she parents their children. Fans wondered if Federline's book influenced her getting a DUI, although an anonymous insider claimed that wasn't the case. K-Fed's lawyer offered another sentiment, which reads:

The key is that whatever the recommended treatment plan is that she follows it and completes it.

Britney reportedly checked into a rehab facility just a few days ago, after she "hit rock bottom". And like many other people with substance issues, consistently following a treatment will likely be important. At least, that's what Federline's rep seems to think. We'll just have to wait and see how things ultimately shake out for the 44 year-old global pop icon.

While this latest controversy is concerning, there are generations of fans out there who are hoping for the best for Britney Spears. While her DUI might have been a wake up call, it is heartening that she voluntarily checked into a rehab facility to get the help she needs. Post-conservatorship she has the power, and still chose this course of action.

Only time will tell how things ultimately go for Britney Spears, but smart money says that the public will be actively watching whatever happens next. As a fan myself, I'm definitely hoping for the best for the pop icon.