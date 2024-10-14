How Dave Grohl Is Reportedly Trying To Save His Marriage Amid Child Scandal

Dave Grohl’s personal life remains a consistent topic of discussion following the confirmation that he fathered a child outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum. Rumors have since been swirling around the musician and wife and whether they’ll ultimately break up. As of right now, insiders allege that the signs of a split are evident . However, the Foo Fighters co-founder may not be trying to give up on the relationship so easily. That assumption is spurred from a new report, which includes details on how Grohl is allegedly trying to save his marriage.

The 55-year-old “Have It All” performer confirmed via an Instagram post in September that he welcomed his fourth child, a daughter, with a woman who wasn’t his wife. While he said he planned to be a “loving and supportive” parent to the baby, he was also going to work to “regain” the “trust” of his wife and three older daughters. If a source for OK Magazine is to be believed, the celebrated artist is trying to put in the work in a number of personal ways – all while dealing with public backlash:

He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it. But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life. He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix.

Even if the drummer is making those purported efforts, sources also claim that Jordyn Blum hasn’t been handling the situation Well. It’s been reported that 48-year-old Blum knew about the love child “for a while” ahead of her husband’s official announcement. Per insiders, the Mrs. has also been leaning on good friend Kate Hudson for support throughout this time. More recently, Blum was spotted without her wedding ring while buying groceries in LA and, during the same week, her husband was seen without his wedding band.

Married in 2003, the couple’s lack of jewelry isn’t the only reason why some are thinking Dave Grohl and his wife – who married in 2003 – might be on the verge of splitting up. Around the time Grohl confirmed the birth of his daughter, it was reported that he’d retained a divorce lawyer. However, as he now allegedly attempts to maintain his marriage, it’s unclear as to whether he still has the attorney’s services at his disposal.

All the while, a number of people have weighed in on the drama that’s befallen the Grohl family. One PR expert said the rockstar’s statement “sets a tone of accountability.” However, the individual also stated that “words alone aren't enough in moments like these.” Grohl’s ex, Kari Wuhrer, also spoke out after the announcement, saying that she felt like she “knew he was scumbag after” the way he allegedly treated her following their split. Slipknot’s Corey Tyler did come to Grohl’s defense , though, as he acknowledged the “messy” nature of his infidelity while also saying that it “does not mean he’s not a nice person.”

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have remained relatively silent since the former shared the baby news. So it’s hard to say whether there’s truth to Grohl’s alleged attempts to salvage his marriage. Amid the continued speculation, one can only hope that the family can move forward in a way that works best for all of them.