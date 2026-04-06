‘I Can Only Be Truthful.’ Diddy’s Ex-Collaborator Shyne Opens Up About The Last Time They Spoke Amid His Legal Issues

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues have unfolded, several of his former associates have spoken out about their experiences with him. One such person is rapper Shyne, who’s been vocal about being linked to a nightclub shooting involving Diddy back in 1999. The artist subsequently served nine years in prison due to that situation, and he’s since moved into politics as well. As Shyne makes his return to the music industry, though, he’s sharing some details pertaining to the final conversation he had with Combs amid his lawsuits.

Shyne (47) – whose real name is Moses Barrow – has long maintained his innocence in the shooting case, and that matter came up again during Combs’ latest string of legal issues. During his interview with Complex (now on YouTube), Barrow recalled the nightclub situation coming back up after ex-producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a sexual harassment suit against Combs in February 2024, at which point Jones accused Diddy (56) of bragging about the shooting. Apparently, Diddy later touched base with Shyne, who explained:

He reached out to me, and I said, ‘Listen, I've always maintained that when I heard about Lil Rod saying that you said you shot up the club, and you made me take the fall, that definitely opened some wounds. Yeah, that’s how I feel. There's no secret to how I felt over the years. I just moved on. But when you know, this new suit came out with Lil Rod saying that you said you shot up the club, and then the victim coming out, saying that you shot her. You know, I can only be truthful. I can't — I’ll never take the fall for you or anybody again. So I can only respond in a truthful way.’

Barrow didn’t specify exactly how Combs reacted to his sentiments. What the Belize politician did notably allege, however, was that the conversation happened shortly before the 2016 hotel footage of Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released.

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Shyne is still known for having been a signee of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, having joined the label in 1998. Ahead of the release of his debut album in 1999, Barrow became implicated in the aforementioned nightclub shooting that Diddy was linked to. Both Shyne and Diddy were accused of pulling guns during the incident, with the latter claiming self-defense. Barrow served time on assault and reckless endangerment charges, while Combs and bodyguard Anthony Jones were acquitted.

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time Barrow has addressed the legal issues that have swirled around Combs in recent years. He previously shared his take on the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which drew much attention when it became available to Netflix subscription holders in late 2025. Shyne revealed he preferred not to be involved in the doc, but he lauded director Alexandria Stapleton and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for getting the project off the page and telling the reported victims’ stories.

Right now, Shyne is working on new music with Timbaland, Dr. Dre and Swizz Beatz and has been discussing those collaborations as of late. Meanwhile, Diddy is serving a four-year (or 50 month) prison sentence in the wake of his 2025 sex-trafficking trial. That case ended with Combs receiving a mixed verdict and being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As Diddy continues to serve time, he and his legal team are looking to appeal his case, and an oral arguments hearing has been set for April 9.