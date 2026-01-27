Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl Ad, But Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kourtney And Gigi Hadid Are Her Ultimate Hype (Wo)Men

Super Bowl LX is fast approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, which means advertisers are rolling out their commercials planned for the big game. The public has already seen some strong contenders this year from Uber Eats and Budweiser. However, I fear Fanatics Sportsbook may have already won by enlisting Kendall Jenner for its TV spot, which riffs on the "Kardashian Curse."

Jenner famously made news as one of the major recipients of the curse, which suggest that professional athletes who date a member of the Jenner/Kardashian clan end up having bad luck in their respective sports. Years after her ex Devin Booker's historic playoff loss, Jenner is now taking part in an ad in which she says she's profited off betting against all of her former boyfriends. Take a look, and continue reading to see how her sisters feel about the hilarious piece of promotion:

Bet On Kendall | Fanatics Sportsbook - YouTube Watch On

Booker, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin are all vaguely mentioned in the ad, and all three of them have had some sort of misfortune when it comes to basketball in their NBA careers. I couldn't help but raise an eyebrow over the Super Bowl joke at the end, considering Jenner's ex, Bad Bunny, is headlining the halftime show. Is this commercial implying the controversy surrounding Bunny's performance is a product of the Kardashian curse?! That's more than likely not the case, but it's an interesting coincidence.

Kendall Jenner is now receiving near-widespread acclaim for poking fun at herself, and it's her sisters who are cheering the loudest. Here's what they all had to say on social media after the ad hit the internet:

I can't stop watching this! The laughing at the end 😂 - @KhloeKardashian

I’m laughing so hard - @KourtneyKardash

So Genius 👏 [Kendall Jenner] - @KimKardashian

I can't stop watching this hahah - @KylieJenner

The laugh at the end is incredible, and I'm glad Khloé Kardashian highlighted it. It seems all of the sisters had a good laugh about the ad pitch being tied to the "curse" of dating them. It's a truly meta commercial and one that really speaks to how the Kardashian-Jenner clan has penetrated the cultural zeitgeist.

Beyond the Kardashians and Jenners, this ad from Fanatics Sportsbook has received a lot of love from the internet so far. Some notable names were in the comments, including one of the teams competing in the Super Bowl:

Bahahahha - @GigiHadid

We want you on our side [Kendall Jenner], we can end this curse! We all we got, we all YOU need. @Patriots

So genius - @HaileyBieber

This is really good - @PatrickSchwarzenegger

the humor and personality in this> so so good 🤣🔥 - @sophie_cham

I don't use the word "iconic" lightly but, when there's a Kardashian or Jenner involved, it just seems to be a given that it'll be uttered. While there are no iconic catchphrases that stand out, I think this is one of those that hits on pop culture in such a way that it'll be one of the best ads of the year. Sports betting and riffing on the Kardashian family, what's not to love?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream live for Peacock subscription holders on Sunday, February 8th. I'm psyched to see the game, commercials and halftime performance. The Jenners are all in the news lately, especially with the new reveal about Kylie's perfume that has people doing a double-take.