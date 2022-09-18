How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels Amid Speculation Ex Pete Davidson Shaded Kanye West At The Emmys

Pete Davidson is a busy guy these days, with Meet Cute set to be released — his first movie post-breakup with Kim Kardashian — and having just finished filming Wizards! in Australia . However, the former Saturday Night Live cast member wasn’t too busy to make an appearance at this year’s Emmy Awards and possibly throw some shade at Kanye West. The comedian seemed to be making a subtle reference to his ex’s ex as he presented the award for Best Comedy Series and, apparently, Kardashian had some thoughts.

When The King of Staten Island star presented Jason Sudeikis the Emmy for his hit Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso , many viewers couldn’t help but notice that Pete Davidson’s outfit choice was strikingly similar to the one Kanye West wore when he accompanied Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala in 2019. An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality star assumed it was a subtle and sarcastic shot at Ye, but she’d prefer Davidson take the high road. According to the source:

Kim seriously hopes it had nothing to do with him because she’s had enough drama over this whole thing. She knows Kanye doesn’t deserve for Pete to just sit back and take the attacks, but she is hoping he is taking the high road and isn’t being petty over the whole thing. She doesn’t have time for the messiness and as much as she understands where Pete is coming from, Kim feels it really isn’t worth it. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he can just let it go from here.

The star’s clothing choice included a gray Dickies jacket and matching pants with a white tee. An understated look to be sure, but it can’t be a coincidence that Kanye West sported the same apparel while being photographed with the seductively dressed Kim Kardashian four years ago, right? What possibly makes it more interesting is that the SKIMS founder’s look that night caused a fight between her and her then-husband, as the rapper thought she looked too sexy, PageSix pointed out.

Being that she is no longer romantically involved with either Pete Davidson or Kanye West, it’s understandable that The Kardashians star would be ready for this drama to end. But it seems like the SNL alum should have every right to troll the rapper, after putting up with his social media attacks for the better part of a year. Ye’s “civil war” caused security concerns for Davidson and his family and reportedly made such an impact that the actor sought trauma therapy following the end of his relationship with Kim .

The couple split in August after less than a year of dating. They met during her guest hosting spot on Saturday Night Live and seemed to be getting pretty serious — at least enough for Pete Davidson to brand himself with the reality star’s name and also get a tattoo for Kim Kardashian’s kids . Despite their strong chemistry, the two were apparently in different phases of their lives, and they broke up while he was Down Under filming his movie.