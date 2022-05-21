Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.

In other words, no, Kim Kardashian isn’t angling to take over another corner of the market by establishing a SKIMS Down Under line. (Although, that would be pretty clever if I do say so myself.) Per Deadline, what’s really going is that Pete Davidson has signed on to star in a new film, called Wizards!, which will start filming later this year in Queensland. So you see, it’s not a future permanent move, per say, but a temporary one.

The couple are seemingly getting very serious these days, especially given the comedian’s recent tattoo addition honoring his girlfriend and her kids. However, Kim Kardashian will likely make "the land of the long weekend" live up to its name, if she goes with him at all. I mean, she is still raising and sharing custody of those four kids with her ex, Kanye West, amidst their ongoing divorce.

Nevertheless, it certainly sounds like an interesting enough project to make the long 15-hour flight for. Wizards! is the next film for Australian director David Michôd (The Rover), who co-wrote the story alongside actor Joel Edgerton. Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowitz will star opposite each other as the two pothead leads who accidentally stumble into thievery.

It was only reported this past week that Pete Davidson isn’t returning for the next season of Saturday Night Live (along with a few others). Some theorize that the 28-year-old didn’t want to have to joke about his infamous relationships anymore but, in reality, it just might be that he has outgrown his position on the sketch comedy show, as so many actors have. Davidson also has a role in the slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which comes out in August, he has his own streaming series in the works and, according to his famous girlfriend, there is also a distinct possibility that he’ll appear on her Hulu series one of these days. He has a full dance card, what can he say?

Speaking of Hulu’s The Kardashians, there’s been a lot of the usual in-house fighting. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were briefly at odds over her mention of the divorce whilst she was headlining Saturday Night Live in October. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick had their first-ever on-camera beef – which was surprising considering how Jenner had caught flak from fans for coming to his defense just an episode prior.

Alas, there’s always something going on in the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners. Maybe a future season of the reality series sees Kim Kardashian jet down to the land of koalas and vegemite for Pete Davidson – if they’re still together by then. For more on their exploits and those of the entire family, tune into the remaining episodes of The Kardashians, which streams every Thursday for those with a Hulu subscription.