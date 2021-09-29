Travis Barker May Have Just Hinted At Marrying Kourtney Kardashian In An Instagram Comment

The relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is very much what my mom likes to call “new love.” The two have been dating just shy of a year, but are constantly posting about their romantic getaways and undying love for each other on social media. (It can even get a bit raunchy at times.) So much so, in fact, that speculation started brewing months ago that the couple secretly got married. And there just might be some merit to those thoughts – thanks to an interesting comment Barker left on Kardashian’s Instagram recently.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of images on her Instagram that are seemingly innocent enough, if slightly ambiguous, such as shots of sunsets, her daughter Penelope jumping on her bed, a meme roasting Kim Kardashian, a bustier, etc. She also included a video clip of her and Travis Barker touching hands in a way that new lovers would, but it's Barker's comment beneath the visual assortment that has added fuel to the marriage rumors. He wrote:

Laugh with you for the rest of my life

It's no official confirmation, clearly, and it's hard to read between the lines when there's only one line to read. But if we put our rumor mill hats on, we can obviously assume marriage is supposed to be for the rest of one's life, eh? That's not always the case, as many can attest to, such as Kelly Clarkson and many within the Kardashian family. But maybe this is yet another hint that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did make a lifelong commitment together in the recent past. Or at least that it will happen at some point.

Prior to Travis Barker's comment, the rumors surrounding his possible wedding with Kourtney Kardashian started up in July 2021. After the couple's many posts about their trip to Las Vegas, the assumption was that they had tied the knot Elvis-style, which was seemingly confirmed by Barker's teenage daughter at the time when she referred to Kardashian as her “stepmom.” However, neither Barker nor Kardashian ever confirmed their supposed nuptials, even though Kardashian did have time to address and debunk hearsay that she was pregnant. (As it turns out, she wasn't the Kardashian-Jenner with another child on the way.)

If Travis Barker indeed put a ring on Kourtney Kardashian, metaphorically or literally, then they've certainly had an interesting first year of dating/marriage. Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been very public of her hatred of the Kardashians, and even leveled infidelity-related accusations against both Kourtney and Kim. Again, the couple never formally addressed the situation but Kim Kardashian gave her own side to the story.

To add to the drama, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick reportedly had some not nice things to say about her and Travis Barker's penchant for PDA. Fans have speculated that his comments support the view that he is still in love with the mother of his three kids. (He about as much as said so on the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, too.) The whole fiasco is allegedly the reason for Disick’s recent breakup with Amelia Hamlin. So one has to wonder how he'd react if Barker and Kardashian's marital situation was revealed to be real.

Still, on the face of things, Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly totally unbothered by all the hoopla over her and Travis Barker. If their marriage is proven to have actually happened, here's hoping it lasts longer than many other celebrity couples' relationships.