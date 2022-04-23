How Scott Disick Allegedly Feels About His 23-Year-Old Ex Sofia Richie Getting Engaged

Like most relationships that materialized on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie didn’t last forever. The two were first linked together in 2017 after being spotted canoodling in Cannes, with the youngest daughter to Lionel Richie later getting introduced on the E! reality series that Disick frequented as his girlfriend. However, things got noticeably awkward on camera, as the new flame was left to compete for attention with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids. Disick and Richie broke up in 2020, and the now-23-year-old starlet is currently engaged to someone else. With this, Disick reportedly has some feelings on the matter.

For about a year, Sofia Richie has been dating her new man, 28-year-old Elliot Grainge. He’s the founder of an independent record label but also happens to be the son of the Universal Music Group’s CEO (a.k.a. the label that Lionel Richie signed with last year). The model announced on April 21 on Instagram that she said yes when Grainge got down on one knee, as can be see here:

It’s interesting because rumors had circulated that she and Scott Disick were soon-to-be engaged themselves only a year prior to her new relationship. But the Kardashian-Jenner sidekick supposedly has no hard feelings for his ex moving on so quickly after him. A source for Entertainment Tonight in fact said:

Scott is happy for Sofia and has moved on from their relationship. He posted his Instagram with the Good Luck Chuck caption because he was being tagged in posts about Sofia and Kourtney's engagements and wanted to make a joke about it in response.

True, not long after the engagement news broke, the 38-year-old had alluded to Good Luck Chuck (the 2007 rom-com about a middle-aged guy whose flings all ended up quickly married to someone else) on Instagram. The post shows the reality TV star in a boat in Miami, Florida, with a caption that says, “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck.” Whether the reference was intentional or not, he still seems pretty content in the photo:

The alleged reason behind Scott Disick’s breakup with the soon-to-be married Sofia Richie was that she had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney Kardashian. The bachelor has long held a torch for the mother of his young kids and frankly said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians at one point that he wouldn’t choose anyone over his family. The same drama is reportedly what also happened in Disick’s next relationship with now-20-year-old Amelia Hamlin, with the two breaking up after a year of dating.

It has since come out on the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, too, that Lord Disick's supposed beef with Kourtney Kardashian over her PDA with Travis Barker was in fact real. Kardashian is not waiting around for her ex to get things together anymore, though, because she’s now officially married to the Blink-182 drummer following a short engagement period.

…Good Luck Chuck, indeed. Scott Disick might want to consider if the perpetual single life is really for him after all – because the women in his life are moving on while he seemingly stays the same. Remember what happens to Chuck at the end of the film, Scott!