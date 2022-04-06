Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts After His Secret Vegas Wedding To Kourtney Kardashian

The first weekend of April 2022 inspired tons of entertainment headlines, thanks in part to the commotion and celebration surrounding this year’s Grammy Awards, which was thankfully free from any Will Smith-esque flights of presenter-slapping fancy . But one of the biggest moments went largely undetected until days later, as it was revealed the PDA-loving Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went off and had a secret and seemingly impromptu wedding in Las Vegas hours after the Grammys ended. Now, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has spoken out about the hush-hush nuptials.

Shanna Moakler hasn’t always been actively supportive of Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, having thrown slight shade at them on more than one occasion in the past year. But she opted for only positivity when offering a reaction to the wedding news to People . In her words:

Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.

That’s a nice and cordial way to handle the rather surprising news of her ex taking over a Las Vegas chapel in the middle of the night in order to marry his reality TV entrepreneur girlfriend. Granted, I doubt it would have done her reputation any good to publicly wail on Barker for making impulsive moves that could have a direct effect on her children . But it’s precisely her children that play into her more positive viewpoint.

Moakler, who was on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother , was married to Travis Barker from 2004-2008, and share two children together: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. (She also has an older daughter, the 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.) So if Barker would be caught up in a terrible relationship that didn’t leave him nearly as happy as he’s been with Kardashian, that could easier factor into his co-parenting duties, as well as his personal relationship with Landon and Alabama. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be losing his smile anytime soon, as even the haters aren’t getting to him .

By all means, Shanna Moakler was likely prepared to hear news about Barker and Kardashian tying the knot at some point, considering how exceedingly public they’ve been about their relationship. Plus, both have talked about having a sooner-than-later wedding that wouldn’t lean into the kinds of big and lavish affairs that the Kardashian and Jenner families are known for.

But it still sounds like the wedding was quite a mini-hectic situation, even with its miniscule guest list and lack of publicity. According to Marty Frierson, who owns the One Love Wedding Chapel where the celeb couple wed, there were a few people taking video footage of everything on iPhones, and that Barker and Kardashian themselves were having a good time during the roughly 30-minute ceremony, and that they were lip-locked for a lot of it. In his words:

There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love.

And yes, Barker and Kardashian were able to get the chapel owner to pull a string or two to bring in an Elvis impersonator to perform the late-night ceremony. As it should be. It's unclear if Moakler and her current boyfriend will be doing any aisle-walking in the near future, but I'm betting they won't follow suit with a Vegas wedding.

For those hoping to see more of the couple during their pre-wedding bliss, The Kardashians will make its debut for Hulu subscribers on Thursday, April 12.