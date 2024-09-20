How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online from anywhere

How To Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Friday, June 7 New episodes: weekly every Friday US stream: Starz via Hulu/Sling TV/Philo International streams: Crave (CA) | MGM Plus (UK) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4: Synopsis

That constricted feeling in your chest – how much did you miss it? With only three episodes remaining, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost is tightening its coils. Tariq's passage out of this mess is fading and the sense of dread growing ever more real with every bad decision. Read our guide below for how to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4, and stream every episode wherever you are with a VPN.

If Carter's feeling the strain, he's doing a hell of a job hiding it. Pinning Kamaal's murder on the Russians has bought him Tate's goodwill, for a moment at least, while his icy demeanor and quick wit turned Lewis' murder to his advantage too.

Diana's distraught about leaving a child motherless, and it's brought back crushing memories for Tariq too, but if they don't clear their heads quickly they too will just be two more pawns in Carter's desperate game. He's on top for now, but he's clinging onto a greasy pole and Effie's about to tug on one of his legs.

Noma's embrace of Cane's indecent proposal has disaster written all over it, though it's sure going to be entertaining seeing the scheme play out, while it's only a matter of time before Dru realizes how much power he could wield.

Don't delay: jump right in with our viewing guide and watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online, with multiple episodes of the crime drama available to stream now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online for free in the US

(Image credit: STARZ)

US viewers can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz. New episodes arrive each Friday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you'll be able to stream Power Book II: Ghost via the Starz streaming service, which costs $5.99 per month.

Alternatively, Starz is available through a variety of streamers.

There's a Starz add-on for Hulu, for instance, which costs $9.99 per month on top of one of the Hulu plans.

It's also carried by Philo, which costs $28 per month after a 7-day Philo free trial. Starz will set you back an extra $10 per month. Sling TV offers Starz too, as a $9 per month addon. Whichever plan you choose, you can save 50% on your first month of the Sling TV price.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be prevented from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it's right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Power Book II: Ghost season 4, head to Starz.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Fans in Canada can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Crave.

Crave starts from $9.99 a month with the option of three tiers depending on your appetite for commercials and whether you wish to access Crave's live channel streams. Choose between Basic, Standard or Premium, and you can also save some change by opting to pay for a year upfront.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online in the UK

UK viewers can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 with a subscription to MGM Plus, which you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to new members, and similarly, MGM Plus is free for 7 days.

After your trial periods end, MGM Plus will cost £4.49 per month on top of an £8.99 Prime subscription.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is available to stream on Stan in Australia.

Stan plans start from $12 a month for its Basic tier, going all the way to Premium for $21 that lets you stream on up to four devices at once and offers 4K UHD quality.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 Trailer

Power Book II: Ghost | The Final Episodes Official Trailer | Season 4 - YouTube Watch On

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1, “I Don't Die Easy”: Friday, June 7

Episode 2, “To Thine Own Self”: Friday, June 14

Episode 3, “Birthright”: Friday, June 21

Episode 4, “The Reckoning”: Friday, June 28

Episode 5, “Ego Death”: Friday, July 5

Episode 6, “The Devil's Playground”: Friday, September 6

Episode 7, “I Can't Fix This”: Friday, September 13

Episode 8, “Higher Calling”: Friday, September 20

Episode 9, TBA: Friday, September 27

Episode 10, TBA: Friday, October 4

Who is in the cast of Power Book II: Ghost season 4?

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq

Mary J. Blige as Monet

Gianni Paolo as Brayden

Cliff "Method Man" Smith as Davis

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru

Woody McClain as Cane

Lorenz Tate as Councilman Tate

Alix Lapri as Effie

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana

Paige Hurd as Lauren

Caroline Chikezie as Noma

How many episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 will there be? Power Book II: Ghost season 4 comprises 10 episodes in total, the first five of which aired in June and July. September marked the arrival of the second batch of episodes, with the season finale set to air on Friday, October 4.