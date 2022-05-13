Hulu Is Offering One-Month Free Trials With Multiple Plan Options

Hulu’s been part of the streaming game since 2007, and a decade and a half later, it’s built a sizable library of both original content, as well as movies and TV shows licensed from elsewhere. Still, with so many streaming services to choose from nowadays, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ (to name just a few), maybe you haven’t signed up for a Hulu subscription yet. Well, now’s a good time to come aboard, as Hulu is offering one-month free trials for its multiple plans.

Whether you’re game for subscribe to Hulu with ads, or would prefer going the ad-free route, both plans are now available for free for the first month. Once the trial period is over, if you want to keep going with Hulu, the ad-supported plan will be $6.99 a month, and the ad-free plan will be $12.99 a month. So if either version of the one-month Hulu free trial sounds good to you, jump on it now, as it’s unclear when this special deal will go away. It’s also important to clarify that this offer is only available to new and eligible returning subscribers.

So should any person who fits those qualifications decide to sign up for either of the free Hulu trials, what are you getting? Well, we could spend all day talking about the movies and TV shows from other sources that the streaming service is allowed to present to its subscribers, but the problem with those licensing deals is that there’s eventually an expiration date. Fortunately, Hulu isn’t lacking in original movies and TV shows, so let’s talk about what newcomers and the eligible returning people will be able to watch once that free trial kicks in.

On the TV front, The Handmaid’s Tale is still going strong and will return for a fifth season, which Elisabeth Moss has described as “one of the wilder rides that we’ve had.” Other recent dramatic TV offerings on the service include limited series like Nine Perfect Strangers, Pam & Tommy, The Dropout and Under the Banner of Heaven. In the realm of comedy, Hulu’s popular shows include The Great, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building and How I Met Your Father, which is coming back for a second season. There’s also a lot to look through in the animation, docuseries and reality TV categories, but I’ll leave that for you to look through on your own.

Moving to film territory, Hulu’s only been releasing original movies since 2019 (original documentaries since 2017), but there’s plenty in that library to keep subscribers entertained. For instance, last fall, the John Cena and Lil Rey Howery-led Vacation Friends became the platform’s most watched movie in the span of three days, leading Hulu to greenlight a sequel. Hulu’s other recent original movie releases include No Exit, Deep Water (which was originally going to be a theatrical release) and Crush.

All this is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s available on Hulu, not to mention all the new projects on the way later this year and beyond. So if any of what’s mentioned sounds appealing, sign up for either of those free trial offers now, and keep visiting CinemaBlend for all kinds of news about Hulu movies and Hulu shows.