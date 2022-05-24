Hulu New Releases: Only Murders Left In The Building Season 2, The Alien Movies, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2022

Some months on the Hulu calendar are fun, but not too overloaded with new titles on the horizon. Those are the months when catching up with old favorites, as well as some new excitement, are easiest. But then there are months like June 2022, when shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Orville: New Horizons are offered at the same time as film classics like the Alien movies or the complete Die Hard series. That’s just a sampling of what awaits with your Hulu subscription in June, and we’re about to dig into the crazy chaos!

New On Hulu The Week of June 1: The Die Hard Movies, The Orville: New Horizons, Fire Island, And More

June is apparently the month when fans of the 20th Century Fox film library are going to be best served by their Hulu subscription. Almost all of the Alien movies , the entire Die Hard collection, and even the Predator movies are all now a part of this Disney-adjacent library. Those of you looking for new thrills can check out The Orville: New Horizons and Searchlight Pictures’ queer rom-com Fire Island, both of which are also premiering in this stacked week of excitement.

America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere - 6/1/22

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere - 6/1/22

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere - 6/1/22

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere - 6/1/22

Glee: Complete Series - 6/1/22

THE 6TH DAY (2000) - 6/1/22

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011) - 6/1/22

50 FIRST DATES (2004) - 6/1/22

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013) - 6/1/22

ALIEN (1979) - 6/1/22

ALIENS (1986) - 6/1/22

ALIEN 3 (1992) - 6/1/22

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997) - 6/1/22

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004) - 6/1/22

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007) - 6/1/22

THE AMERICAN (2010) - 6/1/22

AN EDUCATION (2009) - 6/1/22

BEWITCHED (2005) - 6/1/22

BRIDESMAIDS (2011) - 6/1/22

BURN AFTER READING (2008) - 6/1/22

CABIN FEVER (2003) - 6/1/22

COMPADRES (2016) - 6/1/22

COUNTRY STRONG (2010) - 6/1/22

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006) - 6/1/22

DICK (1999) - 6/1/22

DIE HARD (1988) - 6/1/22

DIE HARD 2 (1990) - 6/1/22

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995) - 6/1/22

THE DILEMMA (2011) - 6/1/22

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020) - 6/1/22

DON JON (2013) - 6/1/22

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) - 6/1/22

FRED CLAUS (2007) - 6/1/22

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001) - 6/1/22

GET LOW (2010) - 6/1/22

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004) - 6/1/22

GO FOR IT (2011) - 6/1/22

GRIDIRON GANG (2006) - 6/1/22

HAPPY FEET (2006) - 6/1/22

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011) - 6/1/22

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993) - 6/1/22

THE LAST TOURIST (2021) - 6/1/22

LEMON (2017) - 6/1/22

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007) - 6/1/22

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011) - 6/1/22

MASTERMINDS (2016) - 6/1/22

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999) - 6/1/22

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004) - 6/1/22

NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011) - 6/1/22

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996) - 6/1/22

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000) - 6/1/22

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008) - 6/1/22

PREDATOR (1987) - 6/1/22

PREDATOR II (1990) - 6/1/22

PREDATORS (2010) - 6/1/22

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994) - 6/1/22

PROMETHEUS (2012) - 6/1/22

PUSH (2009) - 6/1/22

REIGN OVER ME (2007) - 6/1/22

RESULTS (2015) - 6/1/22

ROBOTS (2005) - 6/1/22

RV (2006) - 6/1/22

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008) - 6/1/22

THE SMURFS (2011) - 6/1/22

THE SMURFS 2 (2013) - 6/1/22

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998) - 6/1/22

TOMCATS (2001) - 6/1/22

TRY HARDER! (2021) - 6/1/22

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008) - 6/1/22

UNTRACEABLE (2008) - 6/1/22

VACANCY (2007) - 6/1/22

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001) - 6/1/22

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989) - 6/1/22

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006) - 6/1/22

WHITE GOD (2014) - 6/1/22

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011) - 6/1/22

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3 - 6/2/22

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere - 6/2/22

THE DUFF (2015) - 6/2/22

FIRE ISLAND (2022) - 6/3/22

New On Hulu The Week Of June 5: Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8-10, And More

Reality fans have a big week ahead of them, as American Ninja Warrior Season 14 premieres! Which, on top of the reality shows being added throughout June 2022, makes for a pretty stacked lineup. For those of you who love Undercover Boss, Seasons 8 - 10 will be joining the Hulu library as well.

INTRIGO: DEAR AGNES (2019) - 6/5/22

Hotel Hell: Complete Series - 6/6/22

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere - 6/7/22

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 6/7/22

THE ACCURSED (2021) - 6/7/22

BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND (2019) - 6/7/22

QUEENS OF PAIN (2020) - 6/7/22

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2 - 6/8/22

THE DOG KNIGHT (2021) - 6/9/22

INDEMNITY (2021) - 6/9/22

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10 - 6/10/22

HERE BEFORE (2021) - 6/11/22

WARHUNT (2022) - 6/11/22

New On Hulu The Week Of June 12: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Love, Victor Final Season, And More

The moment we’ve been waiting for, but also dreading, has finally arrived. Love, Victor is back with its third and final season, picking up where Season 2’s cliffhanger left off . Also in the realm of self-discovery through romance, Emma Thompson’s dramedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande sees the acclaimed actor playing a widow who hopes to spark things up in her life, through spending a night with a male sex worker.

INTRIGO: SAMARIA (2019) - 6/12/22

THE FREE FALL (2021) - 6/13/22

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021) - 6/13/22

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season - 6/15/22

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2 - 6/15/22

Alone: Complete Season 8 - 6/15/22

American Pickers: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 - 6/15/22

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2 - 6/15/22

Crime Beat: Season 3A - 6/15/22

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3 - 6/15/22

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4 - 6/15/22

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2 - 6/15/22

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4 - 6/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 5 - 6/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 7 - 6/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 8 - 6/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 9 - 6/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 13 - 6/15/22

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2 - 6/15/22

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1 - 6/15/22

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13 - 6/15/22

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 3 - 6/15/22

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7 - 6/15/22

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8 - 6/15/22

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9 - 6/15/22

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18 - 6/15/22

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C - 6/15/22

THE BURNING PLAIN (2008) - 6/15/22

EUROPA REPORT (2013) - 6/15/22

FRONTERA (2014) - 6/15/22

THE GOOD DOCTOR (2011) - 6/15/22

I MELT WITH YOU (2011) - 6/15/22

OBSESSED WITH THE BABYSITTER (2021) - 6/15/22

SCARY MOVIE 5 (2013) - 6/15/22

SECRETS OF A GOLD DIGGER KILLER (2021) - 6/15/22

THE WRECKING CREW (2008) - 6/15/22

TWO LOVERS (2008) - 6/15/22

WORLD'S GREATEST DAD (2009) - 6/15/22

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream - 6/16/22

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (2022) - 6/17/22

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream - 6/17/22

FX's The Old Man: Series Premiere - 6/17/22

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream - 6/18/22

THE LEDGE (2022) - 6/18/22

TED K (2021) - 6/18/22

New On Hulu The Week Of June 19: Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season Premiere, Gasoline Alley, And More

Another departing series in the Disney family of programming is Freeform’s Motherhood: Fort Salem, which casts one final spell starting with its third season premiere this week. Also, if you’re a Bruce Willis fan who has already burned through the Die Hard movies at this point in the month, one of his more recent films is joining the Hulu library: Gasoline Alley.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream - 6/19/22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere - 6/22/22

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 1 - 6/23/22

THE BURNING SEA (2021) - 6/23/22

BIG GOLD BRICK (2022) - 6/25/22

GASOLINE ALLEY (2022) - 6/25/22

New On Hulu The Week Of June 26: Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Premiere, And More

Closing out June is the return of an iconic trio you never thought would happen in a million years: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Judging by what we know about Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building , things are about to get even more complicated for The Arconia’s amateur sleuths. Which means, it should only get funnier to watch in the process.

THE DESPERATE HOUR F.K.A LAKEWOOD (2022) - 6/26/22

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere - 6/28/22

FLAWLESS (2007) - 6/30/22

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season - 6/30/22

PRINCE AVALANCHE (2013) - 6/30/22

There's so much more to June 2022’s Hulu (opens in new tab) line-up that we haven’t even highlighted yet, especially when taking into account how options like the FX/Jeff Bridges series The Old Man and recent hits like The Worst Person in the World will be joining the ranks of the best Hulu movies and shows already on offer.

So be sure to check the listing above carefully, and often, as titles are subject to change. We’ll see you here around the same time next month, when July 2022’s lineup of fresh titles explodes onto the scene!