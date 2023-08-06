I Decided To Give Selling Sunset A Try, And I Think It Might Be My New Favorite Reality TV Show On Netflix

So I'll say that reality shows aren't my cup of tea.

Don't get me wrong; I will sit down, drink a glass of wine, and binge the latest episodes of Love is Blind, even if I have issues with how the show is going . But, most of the time, I try to steer clear of reality shows. The ones I like tend to be about dating – but that's because I'm such a hopeless romantic and live for the drama.

Reality shows that just follow the lives of others, though? I'm not a massive fan of that. I've never been a big follower of The Kardashians and their massive family tree , and I don't like a lot of reality competition shows – they've just never appealed to me. However, I was relaxing one day, scrolling through Netflix, and spotted Selling Sunset.

The series, which has been ongoing since 2019 and has six seasons available to stream, has been an enormous success for the platform. There have even been spinoffs produced in other areas of the country. Out of pure boredom and a lack of things to watch, I decided to try it.

I have to say; it's become one of my favorite reality TV shows on Netflix. And today, I will talk about it, because I can't believe I've become a fan so quickly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Gives Me Insight Into The How The World Of High-End Real Estate Works

So, a little fact about me – I did have some experience in the world of real estate.

Okay, maybe not me, but my mom did.

I followed her from open house to open house, listing to listing, trying to see how her job worked, but was never super interested in it. What I did always wonder was what it would be like to sell houses like the ones featured in Selling Sunset; those huge homes that look so big that a king could live there.

I think it's a big reason why I became a fan of the show. With many reality TV shows, it almost feels like I'm turning my brain off and just going along with what is going on; not taking anything in. The shows are fun, but they don't hold any value to me, personally, in the grand scheme of life.

While I don't imagine ever buying a house like the ones featured here, I feel like I'm gaining something instead of just sitting on my couch doing nothing. I'm learning about the commission process and how much effort goes into listing, selling, or buying a home, or inspections and realtors, and so much more. That's super interesting to me.

I am pretty young and haven't had the chance to buy a house yet, so I don't know most of this stuff. This could be pretty standard info for someone older, but to me, it was informative rather than just entertaining.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If we're being truthful, one of the fundamental reasons I started to watch Selling Sunset is that the homes are so beautiful. I mean, look at them.

You can tell exactly who is buying them from some of the guests they've had on the show, from Karamo Brown, known for his role in Queer Eye on Netflix , to Simu Liu, who just had a significant hit with Barbie in theaters. And, I'm immensely jealous that these stars are in these homes.

If I can't buy it myself, the next best bet is ogling them from my living room couch. That sounds like a fun afternoon to me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Main Cast Of Real Estate Agents Are Genuinely Interesting To Follow Around

I never thought watching real estate agents would be fun, but here we are. And I really enjoy the cast of agents we get, from the first season to the latest.

With any reality series, you must ensure the people you're watching are entertaining. With something like Selling Sunset, which focuses primarily on work and that work environment, it can be hard to care immensely about what the cast does outside of office hours.

I genuinely enjoy every single one of the agents, though, even the ones that tend to instigate drama (without naming names). They all have fascinating lives and issues to deal with outside of their job, from real-life marriage troubles to raising children and so much more, and I think that's why I like them so much: I, as a regular person, can connect with them.

They're not so far removed from society, as other reality stars seem, that their personal lives feel like they couldn't happen to any of us, with the problems they face. It's refreshing for a take like that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Helps That They Bring In New Agents So The Show Never Gets Old

With any reality show, there's always the opportunity for growth or to keep the drama going in new ways. Selling Sunset brings in new real estate agents to shake things up.

Usually, I'm not a huge fan of cast changes. I've seen how changing the cast of something can severely affect the show, reality or otherwise (*cough* The Walking Dead cast *cough*). But, with every new real estate agent brought into the Oppenheim Group, I connect with them and enjoy their presence because they add to the cast.

Amanza has become one of my favorite agents, and she was introduced in Season 2. Emma is also one that I've rooted for, and she signed on in Season 4. Sometimes, the new people can be even better than the original cast, and that's how some of this cast is, especially when people leave the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Drama Doesn't Stop For A Second – But It Doesn't Feel Super Fabricated

Another reason why reality TV is not my go-to television pick is that a lot of the time, it feels like most of the drama is fabricated for television. I understand that this needs to happen sometimes, but in other shows, it's constant. It's a big reason I can't watch Love Island – everything feels so fake.

You don't need to fabricate drama if you have a good cast with good interactions. It comes naturally. Life is dramatic in general, so a good cast will make for decent television. Because the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group are so different and have such vastly conflicting personalities, sometimes, drama is bound to happen.

Do some moments still feel a little fake? Yeah, of course, especially when fights break out at professional events. But it doesn't feel like the moment was entirely created for television. It's almost like a tea kettle going off, because I've seen the heat building over the last few episodes.

The cast itself has good and bad dynamics, which lead to dramatic TV, and keeps viewers watching.

While some of its original cast has moved on, it remains one of Netflix's best reality TV shows, at least in my eyes. If the streaming platform would invest more in shows like this, I would become a bigger fan of reality TV. Until then, I'll stick to Selling Sunset.