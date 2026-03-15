Honestly, I Don't Think Langdon Is Still Married On The Pitt

Spoilers for the first ten episodes of The Pitt Season 2 are ahead! Read with caution, stream the show with an HBO Max subscription , and catch new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Now, I’m not a Langdon and Mel shipper ; in fact, I despise the idea of them being anything more than friends. However, I am of the opinion that Patrick Ball’s character is no longer with his wife. This season, Langdon returned to work after it was revealed that he had an addiction and was stealing drugs from the hospital. Clearly, this issue is impacting his relationships at work. However, after watching the first ten episodes of Season 2, I think it’s impacting his relationships at home, too, and specifically his marriage.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Langdon Puts His Ring On After He Gets To Work At The Start Of Season 2

Isn’t it odd that in the Season 2 premiere of The Pitt , Langdon returns to work without his ring on? As you can see in the image above, he unlocks his locker with his left hand, which, notably, is missing his gold band on his ring finger. Then, in the second scene where he’s back in his scrubs, guess what’s back on his left ring finger? A gold band. Take a look:

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(Image credit: HBO Max)

And you know, maybe it’s a continuity error, or maybe I’m reading too far into it. However, his hand is front and center in the frame as he unlocks his locker, and it’s very obvious that his ring is missing. So, why would he put it on to go to work? The answer, I think, is he’s pretending like he’s still married, and he does not want people to know that he's no longer with his wife.

Also, to add more fuel to this theory in relation to his ring and locker (and I know this is in the weeds), in Season 1, Episode 10, when Robby makes Langdon open his locker, he unlocks it with his right hand:

(Image credit: HBO Max)

While he may be ambidextrous and I'm probably wearing a tin foil hat right now, I do find it notable that he unlocked his locker with his right hand in Season 1. That, compounded with how centered his locker shot is in Season 2’s premiere, makes me think that they wanted us to notice his ringless hand and the fact that he put it on after he got to work.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

In Episode 10, Langdon Gets Weird When Dana Mentions His Wife

Now, on to our second piece of evidence, which was pointed out by mediumtallrat18 on TikTok. During the Episode 10 scene in question, Dana gives Langdon “intel on Louis,” who died a few episodes ago, and explains that the county is coming to pick up his body. Langdon wants to honor Louis somehow, and the rest of the conversation goes as follows:

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Langdon : Can I get the county coroner’s number?

: Can I get the county coroner’s number? Dana : What for?

: What for? Langdon : I just want to make sure if no family shows up, Louis gets a proper burial.

: I just want to make sure if no family shows up, Louis gets a proper burial. Dana : That’s expensive. You may want to run it by the missus first.

: That’s expensive. You may want to run it by the missus first. Langdon: Uhhh, maybe I’ll start a GoFundMe. I bet people around here would pitch in.

So, two things about that stand out. First of all, Langdon totally avoided Dana’s comment about asking his wife about this. Secondly, as he said that, he rubbed his face with his left hand, putting his loose ring on full display. And as the fan who said “Langdon is divorced” explained, the focus on his ring mixed with the avoidant comment to the nurse low key implies that “that marriage is over!”

All around, the state of Langdon’s marriage is murky at best, which makes sense; they’ve been through a lot as he's worked on healing and living with addiction after being caught in Season 1. However, I think it's worse than that. I think he and his wife are fully broken up and maybe divorced. Now, the question is: Will that ever be confirmed? We have five more hours in our shift to find out.