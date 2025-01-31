I Finally Started Watching Severance And I Gotta Talk About The Clever Use Of Metallica's ‘Enter Sandman’

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away a few key scenes from Severance. So, if you are not caught up with the series, I recommend you proceed with caution… unless you could somehow forget this article in an instant.

I am now even more thankful for my recently acquired Apple TV+ subscription after checking out Severance, which is currently in Season 2. One of my favorite things about this instant classic sci-fi TV show – following corporate employees whose memories of their personal and professional lives are kept separate – is the way it chooses songs that brilliantly reflect the series’ thematic elements. One example that especially stood out for me is one of the most famous hits by a particularly iconic rock band.

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Alludes To The Severed Experience

In the fourth episode of Severance Season 1 (which continues to raise questions), Mark Scout (Adam Scott) – or, should I say, Mark’s outie – attends the funeral of his recently passed coworker, Petey Kilmer (Yul Vazquez), where a video is shown of him playing a rendition of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica with his daughter, June (Cassidy Layton). The moment provides some decent levity in an otherwise bleak scene in which Ms. Cobel/Selvig (Patricia Clarkson) discreetly removes the severance chip from Petey’s head. However, I think the song choice also has a pertinent and, especially, dark purpose.

Together, Petey and June sing the 1991 single’s haunting “Now I lay me down to sleep…” interlude, which comes from a pre-existing prayer about pleading for a heavenly destination if one were to pass away while unconscious. I believe that portion of the song was intentionally included to subtly comment on how being a severed Lumon employee is like going to sleep without knowing what happens to you on the other side. It is a horrifying thought that lends beautifully to Severance’s ominous tone and reinforces how Lumon’s policy is, to be frank, pretty fucked up.

This Is Not The Only Recent Time A Hit Series Has Made Great Use Of A Metallica Track

Of course, I cannot talk about Severance’s “Enter Sandman” moment without talking about another recent iconic Metallica needledrop, which was also another one of the best uses of music on TV in 2022. Obviously, I am talking about one of the best musical moments on Stranger Things: the “Master of Puppets” sequence.

The thrilling scene from the intense Stranger Things Season 4 finale sees Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson perform a face-melting rendition of the title track from Metallica’s 1986 album to lure a swarm of “Demo-bats” away from Vecna’s hideout in the Upside Down. Even though Eddie would have to be a real virtuoso to learn “Master of Puppets” so soon after its release, and he ultimately suffered a heartbreaking, sacrificial fate, Metallica themselves agreed with Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) claim that it was the “most metal [thing] ever!”

Other Amusing Needledrops On Severance

While Stranger Things’ “Master of Puppets” scene was easily more iconic than anything in Severance, I am more impressed overall with the striking symbolic nature of the Apple TV+ original TV show’s song choices. For instance, for his retirement party, Burt G.’s outie (Christopher Walken) chooses to play Paul Anka's "Times of Your Life," which is about collecting and cherishing one's most joyful memories – a luxury the innies would not have after leaving Lumon.

There is also one from the Severance Season 2 premiere (which inspired some wild fan theories) that took me some deep thinking to understand the potential thematic relevance of. The episode ends with The Allergies' "God Walked Down," which samples a lyric from Son House's "John The Revelator" about Adam's shame after committing original sin with Eve, which reminded me of Milchick’s (Tramell Tillman) clearly facetious claim that Lumon is "ashamed" of the innies’ mistreatment that led to the Macrodat Uprising. Of course, on the flip side, the innies are also returning to work like normal but with their own agenda to better understand the company and their outies.

There are many reasons I look forward to the next episode of Severance every Friday – such as who might cameo next after Keanu Reeves’ hilarious role as the personification of the Lumon office. However, the music is certainly near the top of that list.