I Love Binge-Watching Girls, Which Is Why Lena Dunham's Netflix Series Sounds Like A Perfect Fit

Actress and filmmaker Lena Dunham is an accomplished multi hyphenate who is known for wearing multiple hats on her various projects. She's perhaps best known for creating, starring, directing, and writing HBO's Girls, which is one of my favorite shows of all time. I love binge-watching Girls, which is why Dunham's new Netflix series sounds like a perfect fit.

While Girls is available to re-watch with a Max subscription, Lena Dunham is starting a working relationship with another streaming service: Netflix. It was recently announced that she's got a new show coming titled Too Much, starring Megan Stalter and White Lotus star Will Sharpe. And since Netflix releases full seasons in its entirety, I'll be able to continue by penchant for Dunham binging with the upcoming Netflix series.

The description of Too Much also sounds akin to many of the concepts behind Girls, which also has me hyped. We'll follow a messy protagonist Jessica, who tries to start a life in London after filling New York City with bonkers stories and less-than-stellar memories. Smart money says we'll get to see lots of Jessica acting poorly, like a regular member of the Girls cast. Lena Dunham offered a statement with the announcement of the forthcoming show, which reads:

This is a show that is very close to my heart – created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors – the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends – and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me. Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.

Aside from being able to binge Girls right into Too Much, I'm also excited about the latter series because of its pair of leading actors. While Will Sharpe destroyed on Season 2 of The White Lotus, Megan Stalter might be one of the funniest people of all time. She's a serious scene stealer in HBO's Hacks, but I fell in love with her hilarious videos on social media, which went viral at the height of the pandemic. After seeing her in both Hack and most recently Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (which is available with a Peacock subscription), it's about time that she got to lead her very own project.

(Image credit: HBO)

It certainly sounds like Too Much is going to be right up my alley, especially as a hardcore fan of Girls. I'm curious to see if Lena Dunham ends up having a role in the series as well. She's had a number of high profile acting gigs since Girls, including a role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and a brief but memorable appearance on American Horror Story. We'll just have to wait and see what she's got up her sleeve for the upcoming series, which seems utterly bingeable.

It's currently unclear when Too Much will premiere on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.