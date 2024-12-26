I Thought Laid Might Be Too Dark, But After Watching The Peacock Series, I've Changed My Mind

Peacock has done it again. Laid is the latest comedy from the streaming service that proves it is small but mighty with its original content . It’s producing some of the best series on one of the best streaming services.

You can watch Laid now as it joins Peacock’s already strong list of great romantic comedies , but this time in TV form. It stars Stephanie Hsu as Ruby, a woman in her 30s who just wants to find her soulmate. She hasn’t been afraid to date around in a quest to find the one, but that hasn’t been without consequences. Some of them are dire.

Because of my previous experience with Peacock, I went into Laid hopeful that it would be another great new Peacock TV show , and thankfully, it did not disappoint.

Warning: minor Laid spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

I Thought A Premise Like This Might Be Too Dark For A Romantic Comedy, But Laid Changed My Mind

Laid is about all Ruby’s ex-lovers dying. Their deaths are unpredictable, so some are because of freak accidents and others are long illnesses. It’s a very morbid premise and somewhat contradicts the idea of a romantic comedy. Most are lighthearted and stay far away from serious issues, but there isn’t much more serious than death. However, surprisingly, despite Laid’s premise, it never feels dark. Additionally, romantic comedies with dark or morbid premises aren’t uncommon. One of the best movies released in 2020 is Spontaneous, a young adult romantic comedy about teens randomly combusting.

That’s a bleak topic, but Spontaneous is a well-done rom-com/dramedy. Then there are a ton of romantic comedies about serial killers or literal monsters falling in love. So yeah, romantic comedies being a bit morbid is not common, but not completely unusual. The ones with dark topics that work, like Laid, know how to play within the rom-com genre to give the right tone and also stay true to the potential horror aspects of the story. Though the deaths here are approached in a comedic way, you do feel the weight of them. You sympathize with those who have already died and those who could.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Series Nails The Comedy And Romance Parts

Because this is a romantic comedy, comedy and romance are important to the story. In the pilot, you immediately meet a guy who could become Ruby’s next love interest, but obviously, things become more complicated. Not just because everyone Ruby had sex with is dying, but also just the idea of reintroducing exes into her life and the complications that come with her new love interest.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stephanie Hsu has great chemistry with this love interest and the exes that you meet throughout Season 1. Having great on-screen chemistry is half the battle of a memorable romantic comedy, so Hsu having it with so many screen partners automatically makes this a strong entry into the romantic comedy TV landscape. It’s definitely not perfect or one of my favorites yet, but I think the first season shows potential.

I think the romance part works but the comedy elements are the series’ strongest weapon. It is very sharp and funny. It knows how to include strategically referential jokes and nail silly ongoing gags, like people consistently not remembering AJ (Zosia Mamet). Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna are the creators of Laid, an adaptation of a 2011 Australian series of the same name. Khan has a long history of writing and directing on hilarious shows and movies, including Fresh Off The Boat, Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Always Be My Maybe, and Totally Killer.

Bradford-McKenna’s past work includes writing and producing on shows like Reboot, Back to You, and Will and Grace. The series creators and showrunners have an extensive background in comedy that has helped make Laid a fun show with the potential for greatness.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Stephanie Hsu Perfectly Captures The Mess That Is Ruby

Hsu is a talented actress, but many didn’t become aware of her brilliance until they saw Everything Everywhere All At Once. This allowed me to recognize her impeccable comedic timing. She rightfully earned her 2023 Academy Award nomination , and that movie was the start of her being brought to the forefront in roles. Since the Academy Award-winning movie, Hsu has been in things such as Joy Ride, Poker Face, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. We all know that she is talented, but it’s nice to see her lead movies and TV shows like Joy Ride and Laid.

The series is full of impressive guest appearances by actors you have definitely seen on other TV shows and movies, even if you can’t immediately remember which ones.

The strong cast of supporting actors and guest stars becomes even stronger when acting opposite Hsu. She makes Ruby slightly unlikable but in a way that still endears her to the audience. You hate her at times, and want every woman and man to stay far away, but Hsu's charm allows you to forgive Ruby. You can only hate her for so long before you start to pity or sympathize with her endless quest for pleasure and love.

Additionally, Ruby being such a screw-up is kind of why this show works. If she was a more likable character, it might be hard to watch her go through the agony of seeing so many exes die. However, she’s self-involved enough to frustrate you and make you understand why the universe may be punishing her, even if you wish people didn’t have to die to teach her a lesson. Ruby is the type of mess that only clever shows and great actors can make you like.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Laid Challenges The Idea Of Romantic Comedies But Not In A Judgmental Way

Laid explores the concept of true love and romance, and whether or not the quest for it is healthy. Ruby is a hopeless romantic but not in a cute way. She is in the "she’s kind of losing touch with reality, does some shady things to get it, treat others like crap if they’re not her ideal mate" way.

I don’t think being a hopeless romantic is a bad thing. However, it can become that way if you hold people to unrealistic standards, and only see love as this magical thing, not something with scars, small moments, compromise, and even ugly moments. As stated in the show, the warm/fuzzy, grand moments are great in the beginning but you want eventually to get to the “good okay,” and that’s just as powerful as a grand display of love.

Laid never feels like it’s judging or making fun of romantic comedies or the hopeless romantics who love them. However, it shows flaws in seeing them as the blueprint for every meaningful romantic connection. Even the best romantic comedies can’t compare to a couple who goes through tough times to make it to their 40th anniversary. Declaring your love for someone in front of the paparazzi is great, but it’s even better to wake up next to that person every day to talk about mundane things like breakfast and the weather.

(Image credit: Peacock)

I Found The Main Mystery Very Intriguing

Laid is not just a very entertaining romantic comedy but also an intriguing mystery. I immediately wanted to know what was causing all her exes to die. Can any of them be saved? Is there a way to fix this? Season 1 really sets up an intriguing mystery with the premise and I found myself caring more about the truth behind it all more than the romance and comedy parts. This may be one of Peacock’s best mystery shows as well as one of its best comedies.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Laid's Season 1 Ending Made Me Want Another Season

I can’t say how Laid ends the first season but it does a good job of leaving you wanting more, because I really want to know what happens next. I immediately screamed “Don’t let it end like that!,” once the credits began.

Peacock has been generous with its renewals recently, so I am crossing my fingers that the series gets another season.

Laid is a show you need to check out because I now consider it one of the best TV shows on Peacock. It’s funny, sometimes romantic, and not as disturbing as expected. If you can make a show about death that's not terrifying, then it's worth a stream.