Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Reportedly Heading For Divorce Along With Other Big Changes

For the past few years, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have served as one of the most eclectic couples within the entertainment landscape. Rumors have swirled around the two, who mostly remain mum on their private affairs. Now, it would seem that the relationship may be close to running its course. Insiders suggest that the two are now heading towards divorce after almost two years of marriage. That’s not all, as it would seem that a few other changes could be on the horizon, too.

It’s been claimed by multiple sources that Ye and his wife have been telling people that they opted to part ways a few weeks ago. According to TMZ , an exact cause for the supposed breakup is not known at this point. Unsurprisingly, neither the Wests nor any of their representatives have publicly commented on the situation at this time. Amid the uncertainty regarding where the two stand, it’s said that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper has made a few major changes as of late.

Per the aforementioned news outlet, Kanye West has reportedly been spending time in Australia since he and Bianca Censori broke up. While in the Land Down Under, he’s supposedly been spending time with his wife’s family. The divorce report also includes supposed details regarding what West plans to do after the split is final. Insiders allege that he ultimately wants to relocate to Tokyo. TMZ further noted that the Grammy winner has spent time in Japan before, as he’s apparently taken solo trips to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Ye and Bianca Censori – who apparently haven’t been photographed together since September 20 – married in December 2022. The relationship drew notice when the rapper was spotted with the then-mystery blonde in January 2023. Censori previously worked with her hubby as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand. This isn’t the first time the two have been subject to split-related gossip. In late 2023, it was said that Ye relocated to Dubai without his wife, though those breakup rumors were debunked.

A number of reports from the past few years have indicated that the couple have co-existed swimmingly. Reportedly Bianca Censori was even impacting her husband’s work in a positive way. However, there’s been considerable speculation regarding the Donda curator’s treatment of his spouse, many alleging that he forces her to wear revealing outfits in public. However, one of the couple’s fashion collaborators claims that’s not the case and that the two have in-house designers that pick their outfits for them.

Should the two split up, this would mark the second divorce for Ye, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, before she filed legal papers in early 2021 after six years of matrimony. What followed was a lengthy legal battle that saw Kardashian – who shares four kids with the media mogul – ultimately declared legally single. Kardashian and Ye eventually settled the divorce in the fall of 2022.

Despite everything, these newly surfaced divorce rumors should be taken with a massive grain of salt right now. It goes without saying that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are a relatively enigmatic couple. So, when it comes to their personal affairs, it’s honestly hard to say what’s fact and what’s fiction.

