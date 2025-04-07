I'm Glad That Severance Is Getting The Love It Deserves, But I Think Another Apple TV+ Show Is Just As Worthy

Alright, so…Severance is great and well-written and deserving of praise and all, but you guys do realize that Apple TV+ has a lot of other amazing shows as well, right?

In this world dominated by the best streaming services, there are just SO many amazing TV shows that we have to keep up with. Whether we’re waiting for the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix or pacing in our kitchens as we impatiently anticipate the arrival of The Bear Season 4, there are so many great TV shows to look forward to, for both Innies and Outies.

But it feels like most TV shows on Apple TV+ have flown under the radar, with Severance being one easy exception during its Season 2 run. However, as a personal connoisseur of the best Apple TV+ shows, there is one other series on the platform that I really wish would get as much love as Severance – and it’s not the other standout exception Ted Lasso. Hear me out.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Both Of Severance’s Seasons Have Been Amazing

Before I get into making non-Severance suggestions, though, I want to give Dan Erickson's twisty mystery its deserved flowers.

I would never be the person who'd try to preach that Severance is not that great, because I think Severance is one of those shows that really only comes around once in a lifetime. Where every time a new episode dropped, it felt like the entire world stopped revolving until fans finished watching, with each new detail sparking intriguing and often outlandish theories and conversations.

When I caught up on Severance, I was a part of the party, and every week, I was into it. While I was legitimately still crying about the Severance Season 2 finale a week after it aired, it’s one of those shows that I know I’ll be back for when Severance Season 3 comes around.

However, there’s one other show on Apple TV+ that I really wish got as much love as this series – and it’ll make you feel all the feels.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

But I Really Wish That Shrinking Got The Same Amount Of Love

Is Shrinking the same as Severance? No, not in any way, shape or form. But the amount of love, time, and effort poured into it is still very much there, and you can tell from the first minutes of the pilot.

I’ll give you a quick premise for those who don’t know what Shrinking is about. The series stars Jason Segel, famous for his starring role in the How I Met Your Mother cast, and he plays a therapist named Jimmy. He lost his wife in a car accident a little while ago and is dealing with his issues, as well as trying to raise his teenage daughter and still working as a therapist.

To start coping, he begins telling his therapists how he really feels about their issues – and begins doing quite unhealthy and unconventional ways to help them grow from their problems that slowly start to help him. But life obviously gets in the way, and things happen that turn his life upside down.

If you’re someone like me who has dealt with mental health issues in the past, this is the kind of show for you. It is handled in a delicate manner that is somehow both respectful and funny, and that is a hard thing to do when it comes to comedy.

But let’s get into other reasons as to why you should check out this show.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It Has Heart, Comedy, And A Great Cast

First off, this show has a heart—a lot of it. I don’t think another show has made me cry this much in every single episode since This Is Us, and that's saying something because I am a crier.

Every episode feels like a new connection that you not only make with the characters but within yourself. You start to realize things that you might not have focused on before, just from a little show about a therapist – and you really feel for these characters and what they go through.

But just because this show has heart, it doesn’t mean it’s not funny – and it is. I mean, the series comes from one of the same people who created Ted Lasso – Bill Lawrence – so you know it’ll be funny. But the other co-creators? Jason Segel is a part of that team, and Ted Lasso cast member Brett Goldstein actually has a crazy important role in Season 2, but I’m not going to spoil that.

This show is funny. There are moments where I actively snorted out my drink or food or whatever I was ingesting into my body when I watched it. It made my sides hurt from the laughter that poured from my lips over and over again. It made me cry tears of joy—that later turned into weepy sobs because, yet again, it hit hard at home, and it’s because of this incredible cast.

And my god, the Shrinking cast is incredible. Aside from lead Jason Segel, you have the legendary Harrison Ford as a main character, Jimmy’s co-worker, Dr. Paul Rhodes, who has Parkinson’s disease. Aside from him, you have an incredible slew of characters played by actors who genuinely care about the work and devote so much of who they are to each episode.

In every single episode, you will find someone new to attach to, love, cherish, and adore because that’s what this show is – it makes you care.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It’s Really Helped Me Deal With Problems In Real Life

While I wouldn’t say that Shrinking is as good as a therapist—and I am not giving any advice on that matter because I am not a professional—I will say that it’s made me rethink a couple of things in my life.

The way the story is delivered really gets into your personal mind and makes you think about times in your life when you could have approached a problem or situation from a different standpoint or perspective. And now, because of this show, I really do actively think about a lot of the things I do and how they affect others.

Literally, I just started to smile more at people and try to step out of my comfort zone and do things I wouldn’t normally do. I think this series is a big reason why I started doing that. And I genuinely can’t thank it enough. There’s just something about it that makes it feel so…familiar to me, like a family member who’s come to visit after a year away, and we sit down for a half hour-to-fourty-five minute long conversation each week a new episode airs.

It’s special…and it’s helped me. And that’s really what makes this show so amazing.

Look, is Shrinking the kind of show where we are all going to be theorizing each week like we did for Severance? No, it’s not. But what Shrinking does do is make you really sit with yourself and reflect while also making you laugh a ton. And that’s just as beautiful to me, if not more.

So, while we all wait for Severance Season 3 to come along, I suggest checking out Shrinking in the meantime. There are two seasons out, and a Shrinking Season 3 is set to release as well. You won’t regret it.