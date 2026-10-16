Traitors: New Blood's Fruitgate Was My Favorite Episode So Far, And I Feel So Bad For Victor

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors: New Blood.

In just a few years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality TV shows on the air. This year the Emmy-winning series went from a celebrity cast and streaming with a Peacock subscription to a group of normies on NBC with New Blood. The most recent episode "A Murder of Necessity" has been my favorite yet, mostly because of #FruitGate. Although I feel so bad for Faithful Victor Vollbrechthausen.

While last week's episode of Traitors: New Blood might have been boring, that was not the case with Episode 6. We found out that Niyyah was murdered in plain sight, and Victor clocked that the Traitors were tempting people with "poisoned" fruit, specifically apples. It was thrilling when he identified both Tomica and Joe were Traitors, unfortunately no one believed his theory.

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Traitors fans are excited for the next celebrity cast, but the gameplay on New Blood has been really fun to watch. The murder in plain sight required the Traitors to throw an apple at one of the Faithful and have them catch it, which is the most conspicuous one we've seen on the show's history. It seemed impossible to pull off without somebody noticing, yet Victor was the only one who clocked that something weird was going on with the fruit in the kitchen.

(Image credit: NBC)

It was thrilling that he figured it out and identified two Traitors, but unfortunately it looks like the cast doesn't trust Victor enough to believe the theory. Some of them are still suspicious about him since Day 1, where he got heat for being a "sweaty boy" after Alan selected the Traitors at the Round Table. So despite Joe being super suspicious and walking around with apples and tossing them at people multiple times the night before, Victor seemingly doesn't have the social currency to convince the rest of his cast to vote them out.

Part of the fun of watching this beloved competition series is that we know what the those contestants don't. Namely who is murdering people in the middle of the night. That's why seeing Victor be ignored despite being onto the Traitors was so frustrating. Still, it's wildly entertaining.

At the end of the episode Tomica confirmed that Victor was her next target for murder, but I really hope that doesn't happen. The Faithful have failed to banish a sing Traitor, and I personally want to see #Fruitgate come to fruition. She and Joe are caught between a rock and a hard place; if they murder Victor it makes them look guilty, but if they don't he could rally the troops and vote them out. We'll just have to see what happens.

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Episodes of The Traitors: New Blood air Thursdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that my boy Victor survives the night and gets to return for the next episode.