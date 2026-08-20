I Have To Hand It To Nicola Coughlan And Her Genius Plan For Avoiding Spoilers After Her Bridgerton Step Back
It's honestly a foolproof plan.
There’s a new Lady Whistledown in town, and Nicola Coughlan won’t tell you who it is. That’s because she has a genius plan for avoiding Bridgerton spoilers now that she’s taking a step back from the show.
While it’s a bummer that Coughlan won’t be as involved with Bridgerton anymore, it should have been expected. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page left the show entirely, while Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have had significantly smaller roles since Season 2. So this isn’t all that surprising, especially when you consider the fact that Penelope is not Lady Whistledown anymore. On that note, Coughlan is going above and beyond to not spoil who the new gossip columnist is for fans or herself, as she told E! News:
No one telling her and remaining clueless is by far the best way to avoid spoilers, and I honestly love that Coughlan and the crew are doing this.
While she goes on to be part of a different mystery in one of Hulu’s best shows, Only Murders in the Building, she’s staying in the dark about the newest gossip from the ton. However, she’s not totally staying away from Bridgerton, as she explained:
So, again, while Nicola Coughlan will be guessing about who the new Lady Whistledown is alongside you and me, she will appear in Season 5, which will focus on Francesca and Michaela. At the end of Season 4, alongside the reveal that Penelope was no longer the gossiper, we got to see Francesca grieve John and enter a new chapter of her life. Now, when we return, we’ll get to watch her fall in love with Michaela, as Bridgerton embarks on its first season centered around queer characters.
The Penelope actress is thrilled about all this too, even if it is a hard change to comprehend, as she explained:
That’s all very exciting to me, and I can’t wait to see Season 5 and hear the cast talk about it. Meanwhile, I kind of hope someone asks Nicola Coughlan to guess who took over as Lady Whistledown. If she truly does not know, I want to hear her theories, because I’m sure they’re fantastic!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, ultimately, we’ll just have to wait to see what happens, and so will Nicola Coughlan. So, while we wait for Bridgerton to return, you can go back and stream the first four seasons with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.