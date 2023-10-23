Insider Drops Claims About How Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Feels As She Prepares To Welcome Her First Child With Travis Barker

It’s an exciting time in the life of Kourtney Kardashian, who’s expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. The affectionate couple has seemingly been making plenty of preparations for their new addition, and their family and friends seem overjoyed for them. Of course, those who’ve followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan closely over the years may be eager to know the feelings of one particular person: Scott Disick. Kourtney’s ex (and father of her first three kids) usually isn’t one to hold back his thoughts, to say the least. And while he hasn’t opened up about it publicly, an insider dropped claims about how he’s handling the situation.

Over a month ago, sources claimed Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian hadn’t been too friendly as of late and that he’d been distancing himself from the family as a result. The latest reports, however, suggest Disick has had a change of heart. He’s allegedly not only accepted the pregnancy but is also looking to be helpful throughout the remainder of it:

He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good. He has been extra proactive and hands on and helping out however he can. … Both Scott and Kourtney have had open and honest conversations with their kids about getting a new sibling. They're looking forward to having a new baby brother around.

If ET’s source is correct, then this represents a major step for the Flip It Like Disick star. Ahead of his purported decision to stay away from Kourtney Kardashian amid her pregnancy, it already seemed he had mixed feelings on her relationship with Travis Barker in general. A few years back, Disick apparently even DM’d Karadashian’s fellow ex, Younes Bendjima, on social media and griped about the reality TV star and Barker. For that, Bendjima put Disick on blast by sharing the supposed message. It was said, however, that he also reached out after the Kravis pregnancy reveal to offer congratulations. So there could be some truth to this latest update.

As for his ex, the Poosh founder has been going all in on her baby bump journey as of late, even showing off a few sleek bikini photos while she’s been with child. Weeks ago she also had a Disneyland-themed baby shower that’d be enough to make anyone jealous. Though she’s chronicled the highs that have accompanied this period in her life, Kourtney has also chronicled the lows, including the emergency surgery she had to have to save her baby boy. The procedure was ultimately a success and, per the source, she’s happy and feeling a wave of support as she prepares to deliver:

Her immediate family and Travis’ kids are excited and have been there for her. Travis has been Kourtney’s rock throughout her pregnancy and Kris has offered a lot of guidance too.

One can’t help but wonder if Scott Disick will indeed be a member of her support system once he baby arrives. It’s a tricky situation, considering he and his former lover have so much history together. Regardless of whether he takes on an active role though, the mere thought of him only wanting the best for his ex is admittedly sweet.