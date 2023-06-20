How Scott Disick And Shanna Moakler Allegedly Reacted To Kravis’ Pregnancy Reveal

The Kardashian crew has been in celebration mode since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced that they are expecting their first child together . It seems fans and their loved ones alike couldn’t be happier for the PDA-loving couple after watching them struggle to conceive. However, amidst the revelry, we couldn’t help but wonder what two other specific people thought of the news — Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler . Each already shares children with their ex and they haven’t always had the nicest things to say about the couple, so how did they react to the news that there will be a Kravis baby?

Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott Disick for the better part of 10 years, during which time they had three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. They broke up for good in 2015, and he has admitted on The Kardashians that it’s been hard to see his ex move on with the Blink 182 drummer. However, according to US Weekly , he took the high road when it came to the impending bundle of joy, as a source said:

Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis.

I’m sure the news that Kourtney Kardashian is now having a child with another man was tough to hear, but his offering of well-wishes is definitely what’s best for their children and for his relationship with the reality TV family at large.

Travis Barker’s ex-wife reportedly took a similar approach, according to US Weekly’s insiders , despite the fact that Shanna Moakler took a shot at The Kardashians star in April, after Kravis released their wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis on Hulu. In regard to their pregnancy reveal, the source claims:

Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney. And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child. Shanna is too busy living her best life and doesn’t have the time or energy for any negativity in her life.

It sounds like Shanna Moakler is also staying on the positive route. She and Travis Barker were married for four years and share two children — Landon and Alabama — as well as Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya from a previous relationship.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum similarly congratulated the couple on their marriage , but has always had somewhat of a contentious history with the Kardashian family. In addition to throwing shade over their Hulu reality show , she has also accused Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Travis Barker while they were still married.

Similar to Scott Disick’s situation, the Kravis news probably didn’t make Shanna Moakler’s day, but maintaining civility with the father of her children is probably the best move in the long run.