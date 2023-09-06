Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Speak Out After She Had ‘Emergency’ Surgery To Protect Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been quite candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, and that’s especially been true when it comes to their journey to having a child. While they experienced their share of setbacks while trying to conceive, they revealed this summer that Kardashian is pregnant with their first kid. Since then, the reality TV star has been going all in on her baby bump journey, sharing sweet photos. But recently, she and her hubby apparently faced a scary moment, as the mother of three had “emergency” surgery to protect their yet-to-be-born child. Now, both Kardashian and Barker are speaking out on the matter.

It was reported days ago that the Blink-182 drummer had to step away from his ongoing tour in order to handle a familial situation. Details on the matter were scarce at the time. The celebrity couple ultimately took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the surgery. Travis Barker shared the news in the form of a brief post on X (formerly known as Twitter). While addressing the public, the 47-year-old entertainer expressed gratitude and also provided an update on his touring schedule:

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.

44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian got particularly candid about the situation in an Instagram post. She kicked off her emotional caption with a plethora of thanks for those who stood by her side amidst the medical emergency:

I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

The Kardashians star went on to detail her experiences with past pregnancies and expressed her respect for mothers who’ve had to fight for their children. See the post in its entirety down below:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June, delightfully doing so in the midst of one of her spouse’s concerts. The news was met with sweet reactions from her sisters, Kim and Khloé and a host of other celebrities. She and the rock star – who tied the knot in 2022 – have seemingly been enjoying this time in their lives and, thought Kardashian has continued to rock her bikinis, even a Barbiecore one.

From them, this has been a long time coming, considering what they’ve been through. They previously tried In vitro fertilisation, and their attempts were chronicled on The Kardashians (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). The pair held nothing back, with Kourtney getting real about her struggles to get pregnant. Travis Barker also had a blunt response for those who took issue with them being so open about their IVF journey.

At present, it’s good to hear Kourtney Kardashian and her baby are doing well. It seems more than apparent that she and Travis Barker are more than grateful that their family is still set to grow as expected. Here’s to wishing them the best as Kardashian continues her pregnancy.