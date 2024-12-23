‘It Has Been A Really Sad Time.’ Insider Shares Details About Cheryl And Bear’s First Christmas Without Liam Payne

Months ago, singer and songwriter Liam Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The late entertainer was subsequently mourned by a host of family members, friends and fans across the globe. Payne was also the father of a seven-year-old son, Bear, who he shared with former partner Cheryl Tweedy. Now, Tweedy and Bear are facing their first Christmas without Payne, and an insider dropped supposed details on how they’ll be spending the holidays.

The report alleges that 41-year-old Cheryl Tweedy is making a profound effort to make the holidays special for her son. A source told DailyMail that a number of family members will be involved as well, with the late One Direction alum’s relatives paying visits to see young Bear. While speaking with the news outlet, the insider also alleged that this period of time hasn’t been easy on Tweedy or her son, but it seems she’s pushing through her grief:

It has been a really sad time for Bear and Cheryl. Cheryl has said it herself but she is trying to work through her son losing his daddy and that will mean there are many milestones to come, the first of which is Christmas.

According to DailyMail, Liam Payne would reportedly prioritize spending time with his son on Christmas, regardless of what his work obligations were. The “Naughty List” singer would allegedly enjoy a meal and excitedly open gifts. While sharing purported details, the insider further emphasized the new reality that Payne’s child will be facing moving forward:

This was the time when Liam would skip over to Cheryl's and despite them not being together, they would give Bear the most special of days. Wherever Liam was in the world, he'd always make sure to be home to spend Christmas Day with Bear. [Bear] will always have those memories, but now things will be different.

It was on October 16 that the “For You” singer died at the CasaSur Palermo hotel. Leading up to that, the star had allegedly been acting erratically, with hotel onlookers claiming he appeared as such while in the lobby. Employees reportedly escorted him back up to his room, despite his apparent threats of jumping from the balcony. According to a toxicology report, the 1D alum – who’d long contended with substance abuse – had benzodiazepine, crack cocaine and pink cocaine in his system at the time of his death. The investigation into the singer’s death is ongoing and five people of interest are being analyzed.

Following Liam Payne’s death, a number of his friends and fellow music industry veterans have been paying tribute to him. His former One Direction bandmates initially issued a joint statement, before they shared individual tributes. Simon Cowell also honored Payne with a sweet message. Shawn Mendes even paid tribute to the late singer during a concert.

All in all, it’s more than evident that the songwriter will be missed by those who knew him, and that’s surely true of Cheryl Tweedy and Bear. One hopes that the two will find comfort as they continue to navigate their first holiday season without the “Sunshine” singer.