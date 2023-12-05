Jacob Elordi's Been Trashing Netflix's Kissing Booth Movies, But Other Star Joey King Has A Different Take

The Kissing Booth franchise kicked off in 2018 and, since then, the films have become some of the most notable titles in the streamer's content library. Many can probably still remember watching as Joey King’s Elle first became smitten with her best friend’s older brother, Noah, played by Jacob Elordi. While audiences and critics had their own mixed reactions towards the movies, the cast have varied opinions of their own today. Elordi has been trashing the rom-com series as of late, but Joey King has a more positive take on them.

There’s no denying that Jacob Elordi has had a successful acting career since starring in The Kissing Booth movies (which are likely still streamed by those with Netflix subscriptions ). He's blown audiences away with his work on the HBO series Euphoria, which sees him play Nate Jacobs, and did the same when portraying Elvis Presley in Priscilla. The Australian actor recently looked back on his past work, including the rom-com trilogy. His sentiments about the movies, which were shared with GQ for his Men of the Year cover, were less than upbeat:

I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.

More on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix) 2023 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of Confirmed Titles And Dates

Later in the evening, amid the Men of the Year party, Jacob Elordi said he’s still grateful for the people he worked with, though. While the films earned the Saltburn star the notoriety he has now, one now gets the impression that those gigs were simply professional steps he needed to take at the time. That would make sense, as the adaptations of Beth Reekles popular book series could have been some of the best movies on Netflix . Though now, it seems that for Elordi, the flicks represent a “one for them, one for me” situation, a mentality he later discussed.

He also previously expressed that one of his least favorite parts of being in the films was people discussing his abs over his talent. Admittedly, his character was very much meant to be eye candy, but that still doesn’t mean he was comfortable being objected to by fans watching the feel-good romance films .

While the leading man may not look back at The Kissing Booth movies fondly, co-star Joey King is a defender of them. She told Variety at the Balenciaga fashion show in Los Angeles that she relished her time working on that franchise:

I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.

The Kissing Booth movies were a hit with fans, but not necessarily with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, their critical scores range from as high as 27% to as low as 15%. Despite the poor reviews though, Joey King has defended the book-adapted series , saying how happy she was playing Elle and that it will never be a regretful experience. In fact, when asked if Elle could return if a fourth movie were made , King said she would absolutely reprise her role. Though she also felt that the trilogy wrapped up nicely.

What should be noted here is that everyone has different experiences on a set. Some may be positive, and others may not be. With that in mind, Jacob Elordi and Joey King are both entitled to their thoughts. As for the films themselves, their continued popularity will likely ensure that they remain in the pop culture zeitgeist for years to come.