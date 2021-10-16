Jennifer Lopez Looks Great In First Look At Netflix’s The Mother

Lately, Jennifer Lopez has been at the forefront of celebrity news, thanks to her rekindled romance with with Ben Affleck . However, she also continues to make movies, and she's producing and starring in some exciting projects. The star recently partnered with Netflix to make films and shows through her production company, so we'll surely see a lot more projects from her. One of the most exciting of them has to be The Mother, and Netflix has dropped the first look at Lopez’s upcoming action movie.

The Mother will be directed by Niki Caro, who previously helmed Disney's Mulan, and is set to release in 2022. The film will be a female-driven action film, and it will allow fans to see Jennifer Lopez perform like we haven’t seen before. The project is currently in production, and Netflix recently shared some early photos. Needless to say, the lead actress looks incredible. Here's the streamer's Twitter post:

a female-driven action movie starring @JLo? love to see it!here’s a first look at Jennifer Lopez as a deadly assassin on the run in THE MOTHER – coming soon to Netflix pic.twitter.com/gDPwCjvYEHOctober 15, 2021 See more

The photos show the Hustlers star working closely with director Niki Caro. While the images don't give away too much, they're sure to get fans excited for the action movie.

The Mother will see Jennifer Lopez play a deadly assassin, who goes on the run to protect the daughter she gave up years prior. Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green, who is directing the upcoming Black Canary movie , wrote the original screenplay. The film has all the makings of a Netflix hit, especially considering the star power it has in front of and behind the camera.

As mentioned, this is just one of a few interesting productions the actress has in the works at the mega streamer. Months ago, she signed on to produce and star in another film, Atlas, which is going to be a sci-fi thriller. So it seems JLo is checking various movie boxes as her involvement with the streaming service grows.

Netflix aside, the performer will also be starring in Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson, and the film will feature her singing in a movie for the first time since Selena . The comedy is set to release on February 11th, 2022, just in time for Valentine's Day. Since 2019’s Hustlers , the actress has definitely been racking up new projects and using her stardom to make fun movies that are very different from one another. This is great to see and should be more than exciting for her longtime fans.