Ben Affleck Caught In Sweet Moment With JLo After Flying Out To See Her Show

History has a habit of repeating itself, but for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, that’s a good thing. They were among the most talked-about celebrity couples in the early 2000s, and now they’re dating each other again. Things seem to be going splendidly between the two, as most recently evidenced by Affleck being photographed helping JLo in an especially sweet way.

Ben Affleck flew out to New York City this past Saturday to see Jennifer Lopez perform at Global Citizen Live. That’s a sweet enough gesture on its own, but after the show, as shared by Yahoo, the Argo actor was seen guiding JLo down a flight of stairs. Having worn a pair of thigh-high boots during the performance itself, the Hustlers actress donned a pair of stilettos as part of her post-show wardrobe change, which meant navigating down stairs was a bit more challenging. Luckily, Affleck was there to hold her hand as they descended.

This trip was part of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s efforts to spend as much time with one another as possible before their schedules become even busier. Affleck had been in Austin, Texas for production on his latest project, but according to People, he first flew to Los Angeles to spend time with his children, and then he traveled to New York City to watch JLo perform live in Central Park, where she belted out songs like "Cambia el Paso,” "All I Have” (with LL Cool J), "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny" (the latter two with Ja Rule).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started dating each other summer 2002 and became engaged in fall 2003. However, their relationship ended in early 2004, reportedly because at the time, Lopez was ready to “settle down and have kids,” but Affleck wasn’t ready to give up on “his bachelor lifestyle just yet.” They went their separate ways, but stayed in contact and spoke positively about one another. Cut to Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Garner and breaking up with Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Lopez ending things with Alex Rodriguez, the actors who starred together in Gigli and Jersey Girl romantically reconnected, with Lopez confirming in July that they were dating again.

Along with this cute moment following Global Citizen Live, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have also been recently seen together publicly at the Met Gala and an outdoor screening of School of Rock with their respective children. Along with Affleck’s work in Texas, JLo will be heading to Canada for a project, so barring any spur-of-the-moment plane trips during break periods, it may be a while until these two can spend a significant amount of time together before the holidays come around. Still, it’s nice to see Affleck and Lopez are still going strong this second time around.

As far as their professional endeavors go, Ben Affleck can be seen in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel next month, followed by The Tender Bar in December, and Deep Water and The Flash arriving in 2022. Jennifer Lopez has Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding coming out next year, and she also signed a first-look deal with Netflix back in June, with the sci-fi thriller Atlas being part of that slate.