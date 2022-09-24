Jordyn Woods Goes Nude For Birth Of Venus, Mona Lisa Birthday Photoshoots

I think it’s safe to say that Jordyn Woods has been living her best life as of late. Woods, who was once the best friend of Kylie Jenner, famously had a falling-out with the reality TV family in 2019. But since then, she’s emerged as a pretty popular media personality in her own right. Last week, Woods celebrated her 25th birthday and did so in a pretty big way. Not only did she go nude for a photoshoot but, in said pictures, she channelled both Venus and Mona Lisa. (Yeah, you have to see these to believe them.)

Jordyn Woods definitely seems to be someone who appreciates quality artwork, based on her birthday photoshoot. The Venus-inspired photo that she shared to her Instagram shows the actress up against a background similar to the one from Sandro Botticelli’s iconic painting Birth of Venus. While her surroundings are serene, most may be more entranced by the fact that Woods is in her, well, birthday suit. You can check out the posts for yourself down below:

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She doesn’t mind showing skin, considering that she once did a NSFW photoshoot with Bella Thorne . But honestly, what better way to celebrate a quarter of a century on this planet than by showing a bit of positive self-love? The Life of Kylie alum also added a sweet caption that encapsulates why this is such an important milestone for her:

For some reason turning 25 feels different [than] any other birthday I’ve had. Over the past decade of my life I’ve endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I’ve taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that’s coming is going to be the best one! 🤍 My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope. 🤍

Her Mona Lisa may have been even more impressive, though. Another Instagram post included photos of the star behind a frame and decked out in the same threads as the Italian noblewoman. She added a cheeky edited photo of the actual painting. Take a look at them:

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

All in all, it looks like Jordyn Woods is in a totally different headspace compared to where she was several years ago. In 2019, Woods had the Internet in a tizzy when she was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. Woods eventually spoke out and denied that anything happened, though Kardashian wasn’t having it. At the time, much of the drama was also captured on Keeping up with the Kardashians (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription ).