Joseph Quinn Recalls Meeting Taylor Swift. It Didn’t Go Well

As Joseph Quinn’s star continues to rise thanks to Stranger Things and major projects on the 2024 movie schedule, he is becoming more and more recognizable. On top of Jack Black helping him realize he’s getting more famous, he also got praised by Metallica for the "Master of Puppets" scene in Stranger Things 4. That doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t still get starstruck though, as he recalled a time he met Taylor Swift and it didn’t exactly go as planned.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Gladiators 2 cast member spoke about meeting the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer and how it all went down. As with just about anyone who meets their idol or someone incredibly famous, it's hard not to get starstruck, as the actor said:

I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny. She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift.' I meant it as a compliment.

It’s sweet knowing that she had some nice things to say about Stranger Things, and it sounds like Quinn tried to reciprocate. However, it definitely seems like he was truly starstruck, and all he could get out was pointing out who she was, and honestly, I would probably do the same. Luckily, he mentioned that the singer was a good sport about it, and I really hope they get to meet again in the future to make for it:

It's definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like, 'That was fucking stupid.' But she was very good-humored about it.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects are keeping her busy, including her record-breaking The Eras Tour, which is currently traveling around Europe. The tour has brought out a number of high-profile celebrities from all over, and it’s always great to see who shows up. For instance, she and Travis Kelce recently met royalty when Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte went to one of the London shows. It’s unclear if Joseph Quinn met her at an Eras show or some other event, but all around, he had a very relatable reaction to meeting her.

Since The Eras Tour is going through the end of the year, perhaps Quinn will find time to go. However, he's pretty busy. He has been raking in a lot of roles since Stranger Things, including Human Torch in the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four movie, so it might be a little hard. At the very least, the longer he has to prepare to meet Swift again, the better. However, considering how high his star has risen, maybe if he meets the pop star again, she might get a little starstruck too.

However, that's all speculation. Here's what we know: Quinn’s career continues to take off, which means that he will be coming across many celebrities, either online or in person. Between the releases of A Quiet Place: Day One (which is in theaters now), Gladiator 2 and Fantastic Four, he's on his way to becoming a household name like Taylor Swift, and we love that for him!