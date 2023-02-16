Josh Radnor On How I Met Your Father? Hilary Duff Says They've Had 'Exchanges'

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father is currently airing its second season, and already there was a major HIMYM cameo. Neil Patrick Harris reprised his role as Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led series, adding to the list of HIMYM cameos on HIMYF. The big question now is, will we ever see the return of Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby? Duff opened up about the possibility and recalled the exchanges she has had with the actor.

Josh Radnor has spoken about a possible return as Ted on How I Met Your Father, he even revealed that he and Hilary Duff had some nice exchanges via email. Now the actress is proving that those sentiments are true, as she told E! News that the two of them have kept in touch over email, and he’s also somewhat passed the torch to her:

I had some really nice email exchanges with Josh. It was nice to have him pass the torch almost. We have this habit of not writing back to each other for a month at a time, and then it'll start up again. He's so nice, I would love to have him here.

It’s definitely sweet that Radnor and Duff have exchanges with each other, as I’m sure doing a reboot of a beloved series can be a bit overwhelming. It does make me wonder how much, if at all, they’ve discussed Radnor visiting the set and portraying Ted again. Since it sounds like the two have been getting close, the door is always open.

Meanwhile, as Hilary Duff’s friendship with Josh Radnor continues, it wouldn’t be surprising if even more HIMYM alums visit. Like many, the singer is a fan of the original series, which ran on CBS for nine seasons. She praised the cast and their characters, sharing her hopes of having everyone come on the Hulu series at some point:

They were so freaking great on their show. Their characters were so carved out, they were so confident in what they did and the way they joked. It was like a dance. If we could have an ounce of that, we would be doing a great job. We think very highly of them, and we want them all, if that's a possibility.

Since Season 2 of How I Met Your Father is in the beginning of its run, and the season has twice as many episodes as it did for Season 1, there is plenty of time to round up some more original stars. Luckily it’s been looking like a lot of the original HIMYM cast have shown interest in reprising their fan-favorite roles; it’s just a matter of when and how. Fingers crossed that it continues to happen, and maybe we'll even see Ted give Sophie advice on her love life because he definitely understands what she’s going through.

Meanwhile, HIMYM cameos are not the only guest stars that fans will be looking forward to this season on one of Hulu's hit series. Meghan Trainor appeared in the second episode as a woman about to give birth whom Sophie is photographing. This also coincidentally aired around the same time Trainor announced her IRL pregnancy. There will also be a Raise Your Voice reunion when John Corbett, who portrayed Hilary Duff’s mentor in the early 2000s teen drama, makes an appearance on HIMYF as the actress’ love interest.

Make sure to watch new episodes of How I Met Your Father every Tuesday with a Hulu subscription to see if more HIMYM alums return. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.