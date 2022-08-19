Jurassic World Dominion Will Stream On Peacock Soon, And There's A Cool Twist

As Jurassic World Dominion has just landed on physical media, audiences who want to either revisit or introduce themselves to the 2022 movie release have more ways to do just that. Even in this time of plenty, there are probably still some who are holding out for the eventual streaming debut of director Colin Trevorrow’s big trilogy sendoff.

As luck would have it, that news has now become readily available, as Dominion’s streaming premiere has been given a date. What's more, there's some cool twists that compliment the home entertainment release, and the stories about Jurassic World Dominion's editing process, rather nicely.

(Image credit: Universal)

When Is Jurassic World Dominion Heading To Peacock?

Starting September 2nd, Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to Jurassic World Dominion through that very streaming provider. This summer’s blockbuster of dinosaur action and mayhem lands at a pretty predictable spot, as Universal has been pretty good with bringing their recent theatrical releases to Peacock roughly around the same time as home video. Another case in point is the recent debut of The Black Phone, which is currently enjoying this two pronged approach.

As a celebration of sorts, the entire Jurassic Park trilogy is also moving back to Peacock on September 1st. Director Steven Spielberg’s iconic start to the Jurassic universe , and its two immediate sequels The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, will all be in the same location.

Sadly, at the time of this writing, there’s no word on when Jurassic World or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will join the family; as both of those titles are currently not on the Peacock library. However, Jurassic World Dominion’s debut does come with some awesome added convenience.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Cool Twists Jurassic World Dominion’s Peacock Debut Includes

Jurassic World Dominion fans who might be worried that Colin Trevorrow’s preferred cut of the film won’t be available for streaming better hold onto their butts. Both cuts of Dominion will be available, no questions asked, from day one on Peacock. However you want to enjoy your latest run with the dinosaurs, you’ll be able to make that choice for yourself.

Also, as an added bonus feature, the thrilling prequel short Battle At Big Rock is also going to be available for your perusal. If you really want to make it a true Jurassic World Dominion movie night, it’s suggested that you watch the short and then make your way to the extended edition of the Dominion. Again, there’s no wrong choices here, just a better option to enhance your prehistoric movie night.

There’s plenty of time to debate how you dig into Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock, as September 2nd is the day it comes online. Physical and digital movie collectors can already rent or purchase Dominion, as well as the Jurassic World Ultimate Collection, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Meanwhile, don't forget to check out our interviews with Jurassic World Dominion's director and cast, in celebration of this adventure heading into the home.