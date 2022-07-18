Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Gets Real About His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian quickly became an it couple after the two began dating in 2012, and their status as a premier pair only increased after they got married in 2014. But before West hooked up with the reality TV veteran, he dated another notable media personality: Amber Rose. In the years since their breakup, the model has discussed aspects of her relationship with West and, now, she’s getting real about his divorce from Kardashian.

Amber Rose began dating Kanye West in 2008, and the two would be romantically involved for two years. Needless to say, the Dancing with the Stars alum knows the rapper quite well. Rose recently appeared on the TMZ podcast It's Tricky with Raquel Harper , during which she was asked about West’s highly publicized split from Kim Kardashian (who shares a birthday with Rose.) When asked if she could see the divorce coming, Rose responded, “of course,” keeping West’s personality in mind. From there, she detailed the feelings that she had during the course of Ye and Kardashian’s relationship:

I have my own, I don’t want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye, but I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was. … I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'He’s going to get his day.' I was kind of just happy in my marriage with Wiz [Khalifa] or even after, just doing my thing. So I never really thought about it much. But when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]. She seems really happy.

Based on these comments, it sounds like Amber Rose has mostly moved on from her time with Ye and doesn’t feel the need to be spiteful following the dissolution of his marriage. Years ago, she wasn’t as restrained when it came to talking about her time with the Donda creator, though. In 2017, Rose talked about being miserable after the relationship ended, saying that she subsequently experienced financial difficulties. She also opened up about experiencing social media backlash due to the fact that Ye has a devoted following.

She isn’t the only one of Kanye West’s former partners who’s spoken out about what it’s like to date him. Julia Fox, who the musician dated amid his divorce, shared that their relationship wasn’t “sustainable.” This was apparently because she found it difficult to bring “this really big personality into this already full life.” (At one point, Fox even talked about “packing up” her old life to be with Ye.) Though the Uncut Gems alum doesn’t seem to have any major regrets over her time with him.

Both Julia Fox and Amber Rose’s experiences with the Grammy winner are a bit hard to compare with Kim Kardashian’s. After the star filed for divorce in February 2021, things became somewhat contentious between the two and, eventually, Kardashian was declared legally single this past March. (This was something that West was not comfortable with.) All the while, Ye was engaged in a social media feud with his ex and her new beau, Pete Davidson. After months of back and forths, West ended the feud and ultimately sought out treatment .

Ultimately, things seem to have simmered down on all fronts. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been dating other people and also seem to be working on co-parenting after the social media feud. And Amber Rose continues to move forward with her own family and professional enterprises. It goes without saying that celebrity relationships can be messy, but it appears that everyone in this scenario is finally able to move on and focus on their business.