Kristen Bell Rocked A Little Red Dress To Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Premiere That Her Kids Said Was 'Too Sexy To Wear Out Of The House'

I think it’s safe to say that a lot of people really want Nobody Wants This’ return to Netflix’s 2025 schedule . Thankfully, we’re getting that very soon, and to celebrate its October 23 release, the cast gathered for the Season 2 premiere. One of the show’s stars, Kristen Bell, obviously showed up in style by rocking a little red dress. However, her kids hilariously thought said dress was “too sexy to wear out of the house.”

First, let’s talk about this dress. The Frozen actress showed up to the Nobody Wants This Season 2 premiere in a lovely little red dress by Alex Perry. The smooth texture mixed with the lace pieces was absolutely stunning, and it matched the red theme of the carpet. Take a look:

However, while I find this dress beautiful, Bell joked that her kids did not. During an interview with Access Hollywood , she was asked about the garment, which also has a sheer lace panel in the middle and a low back. In response, she recalled her kids’ recations to it, explaining:

My kids told me it was too sexy to wear out of the house. They said, ‘You can’t wear that.’ I said, ‘Watch me.’

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard share two kids, Lincoln, who is 12, and Delta, who is 10. So, they’re at ages where they would probably say something hilarious like that to their parents. And considering Bell and Shepard’s sense of humor, this makes total sense.

Anyway, all that aside, Bell’s outfit is honestly exquisite, her kids’ reactions to it make it even better, and overall, the dress fits the vibe of Nobody Wants This. As the interviewer pointed out, the actress did match the show’s logo perfectly. I also think this dress is 100% something her character, Joanne, would rock too.

Speaking of Joanne, let’s chat about what Kristen Bell threw this dress on for. Following the Season 1 cliffhanger of Nobody Wants This which involved Noah’s big choice to run after Joanne , we finally get to be reunited with Bell and Adam Brody’s characters as their romance continues. That means we’ll also get to see how the relationship between Morgan, Sasha and Esther develops too. Oh, also, Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, is joining the cast , and I have a feeling her mommy influencer character will be hilarious to watch.

So, it should be a season full of fun shenanigans from all as they all grapple with big themes about love and faith.

