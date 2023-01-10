Kendall Jenner Hasn't Addressed Billy Bush's Sexual Joke On Extra, But She Did Go Viral Wearing A Knockout Cheetah Outfit

As a model who’s lived most of her life in front of the camera, Kendall Jenner is likely accustomed to people sharing their opinions about her lifestyle, appearance or wardrobe. While that certainly shouldn’t give free rein to her hundreds of millions of followers to make inappropriate comments about the reality TV star, it might explain why Jenner has remained mum about the leaked audio of Extra host Billy Bush making a lewd joke about her Halloween costume. Rather than address that situation, Jenner continues to drop our jaws, going viral with another stunning look.

Kendall Jenner didn’t seem to be too hung up over the sexual joke that Billy Bush made about her Toy Story-inspired cowgirl costume, as days after the Halloween hot mic audio was released, The Kardashians star sported a cheetah-print lingerie set, complete with opera gloves. Check out the rawr-worthy look on her Instagram below:

Kendall Jenner seemed to be taking a page out of Kim Kardashian ’s book with the long gloves, but rather than pairing them with swimwear for a pool-side look, as her sister did with her divisive SKIMS swim gloves , the model used the accessory to match the brightly colored animal print of her Fruity Booty bra and panty set.

The model showed off a few different looks this Halloween, including a hilarious costume that paid homage to her “Cucumbergate” fiasco from a Season 1 episode of her family’s Hulu reality show. She also showed off a costume inspired by Toy Story 2 fan favorite character Jessie, though Kendall Jenner showed off quite a bit more skin than her Disney counterpart, with her midriff-baring top, barely there shorts and cow-print chaps.

When talking about the outfit for the October 31 episode of Extra, Billy Bush was caught joking to a producer:

Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies.

That’s not the joke that made it to broadcast, as Billy Bush instead quipped that it would be “hard to see Toy Story the same way” after bearing witness to Kendall Jenner’s iteration of the cowgirl. However, the cruder version of the joke was caught on a hot mic and leaked months later.

Kendall Jenner may not have responded to the drama, but Extra did, as parent company Telepictures — a division of Warner Bros. Television — released a statement in defense of Billy Bush, saying:

As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.

Billy Bush, like Kendall Jenner, has not addressed the incident.